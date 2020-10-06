 Skip to main content
Aggie women's golf team in 12th heading into final round at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a second-round 312 and is in 12th at 43-over 619 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Arkansas shot 287 and leads at even-par 576 by 10 shots over LSU and 16 over South Carolina.

A&M’s Mackenzie Niblett is tied for 30th at 75–153 followed by Amber Park (t-38th, 79–155), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-42nd, 81–156), Brooke Tyree (42nd, 80–158) and Ava Schwienteck (64th, 78–162).

Arkansas’ Brook Matthews leads the tournament by five shots at 11-under 133 after a 66.

A&M will start the final round at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday.

