Aggie women's golf team finishes last at ICON Invitational

HUMBLE — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 319 to finish 13th at the 13-team ICON Invitational on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston.

Baylor shot 276 to win the team title at 24-under 840. LSU placed second (281–845) with Oklahoma State third (284–854). A&M finished at 57-over 921.

Oklahoma State’s Rina Tatematsu shot a final-round 66 to win the individual title at 14-under 202.

A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio finished tied for 36th at 79–220 followed by Ava Schwienteck (t-54th, 77–226), Amber Park (72nd, 78–235) and Stephanie Astrup (74th, 85–240). The Aggies were the only team in the field to play four players instead of five. Earlier this month, A&M announced it had paused team activities due to COVID-19 issues.

The Aggies are scheduled to play in the Gamecock Intercollegiate on March 1-3 in Columbia, South Carolina.