 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie women's golf team finishes last at ICON Invitational
0 comments

Aggie women's golf team finishes last at ICON Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

HUMBLE — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 319 to finish 13th at the 13-team ICON Invitational on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston.

Baylor shot 276 to win the team title at 24-under 840. LSU placed second (281–845) with Oklahoma State third (284–854). A&M finished at 57-over 921.

Oklahoma State’s Rina Tatematsu shot a final-round 66 to win the individual title at 14-under 202.

A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio finished tied for 36th at 79–220 followed by Ava Schwienteck (t-54th, 77–226), Amber Park (72nd, 78–235) and Stephanie Astrup (74th, 85–240). The Aggies were the only team in the field to play four players instead of five. Earlier this month, A&M announced it had paused team activities due to COVID-19 issues.

The Aggies are scheduled to play in the Gamecock Intercollegiate on March 1-3 in Columbia, South Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert