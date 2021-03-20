 Skip to main content
Aggie women's golf team climbs a spot to 17th at Murphey Classic

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a second-round 322 to move up one spot in the team standings to 17th at 54-over 630 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Saturday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

South Carolina took the lead with a 287–580 followed by Arkansas (585), Ole Miss (586), LSU (592) and host Georgia (596).

A&M’s Courtney Dow shot 76 and is tied for 43rd at 153. A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (79–156) remained tied for 57th followed by Ava Schwienteck (82nd, 82–149), Brooke Tyree (86th, 86–163) and Amber Park (88th, 83–165).

A&M will start the final round at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

