Aggie women's golf team announces spring schedule set to start next month
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M women’s golf team will play in five tournaments this spring before beginning the postseason, the Aggies announced Thursday.

A&M will open with Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational on Feb. 14-16 in Melbourne, Florida. The Aggies also will play in the ICON Invitational in Houston on Feb. 22-23, the Gamecock Invitational on March 1-3 in Columbia, South Carolina, the Liz Murphey Collegiate on March 26-28 in Athens, Georgia, and LSU’s Tiger Golf Classic on April 6-7 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The SEC tournament is set for April 14-18 in Hoover, Alabama. The NCAA regionals will be held at various locations on May 10-12 with the NCAA Championships set for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A&M’s eight-woman team is led by seniors Courtney Dow and Amber Park.

