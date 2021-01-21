Aggie women's basketball team showing off depth with Chennedy Carter gone to WNBA

The supporting cast Chennedy Carter left behind in Aggieland is trying to do something the All-American couldn’t and that’s return the Texas A&M women’s basketball program to the Final Four.

The No. 8 Aggies (13-1, 4-1) are ranked their highest after five conference games since their national championship season a decade ago when they never fell lower than eighth the entire season.

A&M is ranked in the top 10 with just one loss through 14 games despite losing one of the program’s greatest players. Carter was the highest-ranked high school player to sign with A&M as the nation’s sixth-best recruit, and she was taken fourth in the WNBA draft by Atlanta, also the highest in school history. At A&M she averaged a school-record 22.5 points over 88 games.

Depth and balance have helped A&M fill the void. A&M has seven players averaging at least 7.6 points per game and nine players are averaging at least 9.3 minutes this season.