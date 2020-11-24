Aggie women's basketball team ready to open season this week

Last season ended abruptly for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team because of COVID-19, but the 13th-ranked Aggies are in position to start this season on a healthy note.
Many men’s and women’s basketball teams have canceled games, but COVID-free A&M will open the season at noon Wednesday against Lamar and is scheduled to play at DePaul in Chicago at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m super excited, because it’s been a long time since we walked off that court at the SEC tournament,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “The kids are excited. They’ve been working hard in practice.”
A&M is ranked higher than it was at the end of last season despite losing All-America guard Chennedy Carter, who was taken fourth overall by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA draft.
The Aggies still have one of the nation’s most experienced rosters with three starters and a key substitute returning from a 22-8 team that went 10-6 in the Southeastern Conference, tying Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee for third.
Guard Kayla Wells, center Ciera Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones have a combined 194 starts. Wells averaged 14.2 points per game the last two seasons. The 6-foot-4 Johnson averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game the last two seasons and is complemented by 6-2 Jones, who averaged 11.7 rebounds and 11.1 points per game last year.
Blair said all three seniors have improved their games, while guard Aaliyah Wilson may be leading the deep senior class in most improved. She started the first nine games of the 2018-19 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. She made nine starts last season when Carter was out with an injury, but Wilson wasn’t 100% recovered from the 2018-19 injury, which is now the case.
“She is our best defensive player on the court by far,” Blair said. “She’s playing tremendously at the two guard. Her speed is back. Her athleticism is back.”
Blair said the four players “mesh well together and are like a well-oiled machine.”
The Aggies added more experience in guard Destiny Pitts, a senior transfer from Minnesota who made 77 starts for the Gophers. She averaged 14.7 points her first two seasons and averaged 16.3 points in 15 games last season before opting to leave. She has a chance to be the program’s best 3-point shooter, Blair said.
“That gives us tremendous depth at the two and three position,” Blair said. “What a great young lady and a great leader for us and a good sounding board. She’s been through it at the highest level. I’m excited to see where she’s going to fit into our rotation and what can I design just for her particular skills to fit within our offense.”
All that experience will make the job easier for the point guard, whether it’s McKinzie Green or Jordan Nixon, a transfer from Notre Dame. The sophomores will share the job.
“The point guard situation fluctuates every day,” Blair said. “Both of them are going to play a lot of minutes.”
Blair said both point guards run the floor well. Green might be the team’s most improved player, Blair said, while Jordan does a great job running sets. It might take until SEC play before one of them becomes the clear-cut starter.
•
NOTES — Blair said he’ll freely play 13 of his 15 players no matter the score. ... A&M junior guards Zaay Green, a transfer from Tennessee, and Alexis Morris, a transfer from Rutgers who began her career at Baylor, haven’t received waivers. ... Lamar is a heavy underdog Wednesday, but two years ago the Cardinals beat the Aggies 74-68 when Carter was serving a one-game suspension. “Hopefully, we’re a better team today than two years ago when we faced Lamar,” Blair said. ... Lamar went 10-19 last season, including 6-14 in the Southland Conference for 10th place out of 13 teams. ... Lamar second-year coach A’Quonesia Franklin played point guard for Blair from 2004-08. Franklin, who is a member of the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, was part of Blair’s first recruiting class at A&M. ... The A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams won’t be on the floor during the national anthem before games this season after the SEC offered schools some flexibility on the timing of pregame events. The anthem will be played earlier at Reed Arena than in previous years , and both Aggie teams will be in the locker room working on final preparations during that time.
