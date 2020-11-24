Aggie women's basketball team ready to open season this week

NOTES — Blair said he’ll freely play 13 of his 15 players no matter the score. ... A&M junior guards Zaay Green, a transfer from Tennessee, and Alexis Morris, a transfer from Rutgers who began her career at Baylor, haven’t received waivers. ... Lamar is a heavy underdog Wednesday, but two years ago the Cardinals beat the Aggies 74-68 when Carter was serving a one-game suspension. “Hopefully, we’re a better team today than two years ago when we faced Lamar,” Blair said. ... Lamar went 10-19 last season, including 6-14 in the Southland Conference for 10th place out of 13 teams. ... Lamar second-year coach A’Quonesia Franklin played point guard for Blair from 2004-08. Franklin, who is a member of the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, was part of Blair’s first recruiting class at A&M. ... The A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams won’t be on the floor during the national anthem before games this season after the SEC offered schools some flexibility on the timing of pregame events. The anthem will be played earlier at Reed Arena than in previous years , and both Aggie teams will be in the locker room working on final preparations during that time.