Aggie women's basketball team rallies past Cyclones in overtime to reach Sweet 16

A&M head coach Gary Blair thought Nixon might have been fouled on the winning drive, but it was a moot point when the ball fell through the net, setting off a wild celebration.

“That was a championship performance by that young lady and by our team that didn’t give up,” Blair said. “But Jordan has that moment in her ... that she wants the moment.”

Nixon, a transfer from Notre Dame who sat out last season, has embraced the spotlight. She hit game-winning shots in two last-second victories over Arkansas that helped the Aggies win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. In Monday’s 84-80 first-round victory over Troy, she saved the Aggies by scoring nine points in the fourth quarter, twice tying the game after Troy rallied from a 16-point deficit to take the lead.

Against Iowa State, she kept the Aggies within striking range by hitting 16 of 28 field goals. She added seven assists to only three turnovers and played all 45 minutes.

Nixon was a little better than Iowa State junior guard Ashley Joens, who had seized the spotlight before Nixon stole it. Joens scored 32 points as she and the sharp-shooting Cyclones seemingly couldn’t miss a 3-pointer when it counted.