Aggie women's basketball team rallies past Cyclones in overtime to reach Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO — Sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon has played only 27 games at Texas A&M.
Just enough time to become a folk hero in Aggieland.
Nixon added to her legacy by banking in a floater at the buzzer to give the second-seeded Aggies an 84-82 overtime victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Alamodome on Wednesday night.
Nixon’s driving layup capped a 35-point effort that paved the way for one of the greatest comebacks in program history. A&M fell behind by as much as 12 points and trailed for 40 minutes and 58 seconds, never leading in regulation.
Nixon also had to hit a diving layup with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime. She scored 15 points in the last 15 minutes, hitting 7 of 11 field goals to help the Aggies (25-2) advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. A&M will play third-seeded Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.
Iowa State (l17-11) had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation, but A&M’s N’dea Jones blocked a shot to help force overtime. Then A&M’s Ciera Johnson blocked another shot with time winding down in OT, sending the ball Nixon’s way.
“I got the rebound and ‘go’ was all I heard,” Nixon said. “My teammates were spreading the floor. Once I saw daylight, I thought I had enough time. I just had to put it up.”
A&M head coach Gary Blair thought Nixon might have been fouled on the winning drive, but it was a moot point when the ball fell through the net, setting off a wild celebration.
“That was a championship performance by that young lady and by our team that didn’t give up,” Blair said. “But Jordan has that moment in her ... that she wants the moment.”
Nixon, a transfer from Notre Dame who sat out last season, has embraced the spotlight. She hit game-winning shots in two last-second victories over Arkansas that helped the Aggies win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. In Monday’s 84-80 first-round victory over Troy, she saved the Aggies by scoring nine points in the fourth quarter, twice tying the game after Troy rallied from a 16-point deficit to take the lead.
Against Iowa State, she kept the Aggies within striking range by hitting 16 of 28 field goals. She added seven assists to only three turnovers and played all 45 minutes.
Nixon was a little better than Iowa State junior guard Ashley Joens, who had seized the spotlight before Nixon stole it. Joens scored 32 points as she and the sharp-shooting Cyclones seemingly couldn’t miss a 3-pointer when it counted.
Iowa State hit a pair of 3-pointers for the game’s first points and kept draining them, hitting 16 of 30 overall. Joens hit 4 of 7 and was so much the focus of A&M’s defense that it freed up shots for the Cyclones’ other four starters, who all hit at least two treys. The 5-foot-11 Joens also proved to be a terror in the paint with a game-high 18 rebounds — 15 of them on the defensive end.
Iowa State had the lead for most of the game, because Joens had better complementary players. That changed midway through the fourth quarter as A&M started to get defensive stops. The Aggies forced six turnovers in the last quarter, converting them into seven points including Nixon’s game-tying bucket.
Nixon also opened overtime by hitting a 3-pointer off another turnover, giving A&M its first lead.
“Unfortunately for us, A&M made one more play,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Wherever that one play was in the game, they made it and we didn’t.”
A&M’s inside game improved in the second half with Johnson scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Jones added nine points and 14 rebounds.
Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski, one of four freshman starters, had 18 points on the strength of 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Freshman post Kristen Scott added 11 points on 3 of 4 on 3-pointers, and freshman guard Emily Ryan had 10 points and nine assists.
Joens seemingly had won the game by hitting a layup between Jones and Nixon with 40 seconds left in regulation. She was fouled and added the free throw for a 73-69 lead. Jones scored off a rebound with 24 seconds left, but Joens went back to the line with 20 seconds left and pushed the lead back to four at 75-71. Nixon made a jumper from the top of the key with 13 seconds left. A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson and Alexis Morris then forced a jump ball with 10 seconds left, setting up Nixon’s game-tying layup.