Aggie women set Texas Tech stadium record in 4x400 relay

LUBBOCK — Texas A&M’s Jania Martin, Charokee Young, Dominique Mustin and Athing Mu won the women’s 4x400-meter relay in a stadium-record 3 minutes, 31.09 seconds at the Texas Tech Invitational on Saturday at the Red Raiders’ Sports Performance Center.

On Friday, Tyra Gittens won the pentathlon with a school-record 4,612 points, setting the Trinidad and Tobago national record in the process. Gittens won the 60 hurdles in a personal-best 8.33, then set a school record in the women’s high jump at 6-3.25. She also won the shot put (42-5.5) and long jump (21-7.25) then finished sixth in the 800 in 2:30.86 to post the third-best overall score in college history.