Aggie women set for national swimming and diving meet starting Wednesday

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team has nine swimmers and three divers set to compete at the NCAA Championships beginning Wednesday through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jing Wen Quah, Chloe Stepanek and Camryn Toney are each qualified in three individual events to lead the Aggie swimmers. Quah will swim in the 200-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley and 400 IM. Stepanak is qualified in the 50, 200 and 200 freestyles, and Toney will swim in the 500 and 1,650 freestyles and 400 IM.

In diving, Charlye Campbell and Aimee Wilson each are qualified on the 1- and 3-meter springboards.

The meet will be broadcast live on ESPN3 via the ESPN app. Live updates also will be available on Twitter at @aggieswimdive.