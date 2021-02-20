Aggie women finish sixth at SEC swimming and diving meet

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team finished sixth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Saturday at Gabrielsen Natatorium.
Kentucky won with 1,124 points followed by Florida (1,071), Georgia (999), Alabama (973), Tennessee (934), A&M (839), Missouri (614.5), Arkansas (595), Auburn (510), LSU (390.5), South Carolina (276) and Vanderbilt (154).
A&M senior Taylor Pike finished third in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 54.19 seconds. Senior Jing Wen Quah placed sixth in 1:55.96. A&M senior Camryn Toney also placed sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (16:06.20). Freshmen Bobbi Kennett and Chloe Stepanek, junior Danielle Hepler and Quah also placed sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.14).