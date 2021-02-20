Aggie women finish sixth at SEC swimming and diving meet

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team finished sixth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Saturday at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

A&M senior Taylor Pike finished third in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 54.19 seconds. Senior Jing Wen Quah placed sixth in 1:55.96. A&M senior Camryn Toney also placed sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (16:06.20). Freshmen Bobbi Kennett and Chloe Stepanek, junior Danielle Hepler and Quah also placed sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.14).