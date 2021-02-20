 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie women finish sixth at SEC swimming and diving meet
0 comments

Aggie women finish sixth at SEC swimming and diving meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team finished sixth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Saturday at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Kentucky won with 1,124 points followed by Florida (1,071), Georgia (999), Alabama (973), Tennessee (934), A&M (839), Missouri (614.5), Arkansas (595), Auburn (510), LSU (390.5), South Carolina (276) and Vanderbilt (154).

A&M senior Taylor Pike finished third in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 54.19 seconds. Senior Jing Wen Quah placed sixth in 1:55.96. A&M senior Camryn Toney also placed sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (16:06.20). Freshmen Bobbi Kennett and Chloe Stepanek, junior Danielle Hepler and Quah also placed sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.14).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert