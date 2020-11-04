Aggie volleyball team suffers first loss of pandemic-shortened season

Bodies flailed in the most unorthodox ways on the Mississippi State side of the net as the Bulldogs attempted to run their offense, but the chaos played in their favor as Mississippi State upset seventh-ranked Texas A&M 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 in Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at Reed Arena.
The confusion caused by hectic out-of-system scrambles by the Bulldogs (1-4) left the Aggies (4-1) on their back foot defensively. It led to A&M’s first loss in the pandemic-shortened season, while Mississippi State picked up its first win.
Mississippi State attacked at a .226 clip and took advantage of 29 Aggie attack errors.
“Defensively, we were not clean,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “They were out of system the majority of the night, and we just didn’t take care of our side defensively, from blocking to even the back row.
“Tonight we learned a hard, challenging lesson. You’ve got to respect your opponent no matter what and execute at the highest level. Mississippi State wanted it, and they outworked us.”
Offensively, middle blocker Mallory Talbert was the Aggies’ most efficient attacker, dropping in a team-high 13 kills on 23 total attacks for a .435 attack percentage. Her sister, outside hitter Lauren Davis, followed with 10 kills and a .192 attack percentage.
Mississippi State middle blocker Gabby Waden led all attackers with 20 kills and a .471 attacking clip.
The match started as a back-and-forth affair with 13 ties and seven lead changes in the first set. But Mississippi State began finding some momentum in the second set and held onto it the rest of the way.
The loss provides A&M with a new opportunity in the unique eight-game schedule, which matches teams in two-game series. The teams’ rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday will mark the Aggies’ first grudge match of the season.
“I think that’s exactly it,” Kuhn said. “It’s a revenge match. You don’t have to wait. You get it tomorrow. It comes down to executing the game plan.”
