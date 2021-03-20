 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie volleyball team forces fifth set but loses second straight in Missouri
0 comments

Aggie volleyball team forces fifth set but loses second straight in Missouri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M volleyball team forced a fifth set but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Missouri 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at the Hearnes Center.

Sophomore Lauren Davis had 15 kills for A&M (9-7), while junior Mallory Talbert had 14.

Senior setter Camille Connor had 44 assists, five kills, nine digs and an ace, and junior Allison Fields had 16 digs.

Kylie Deberg led Missouri (13-7) with 22 kills, 10 digs and two aces.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert