Aggie volleyball team forces fifth set but loses second straight in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M volleyball team forced a fifth set but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Missouri 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at the Hearnes Center.

Sophomore Lauren Davis had 15 kills for A&M (9-7), while junior Mallory Talbert had 14.

Senior setter Camille Connor had 44 assists, five kills, nine digs and an ace, and junior Allison Fields had 16 digs.

Kylie Deberg led Missouri (13-7) with 22 kills, 10 digs and two aces.