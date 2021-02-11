Aggie track teams to compete in regular-season finale at Arkansas this weekend

The Texas A&M track and field teams will close out the regular season at the Tyson Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas is not allow fans to attend meets at the Tyson Track Center, but fans can follow action at A&M’s Twitter account @aggietfxc or live results at flashresults.com. Action will begin at 1 p.m. both days.

The meet field will include Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Texas. All eight schools in the meet are ranked in the top 15 in both men’s and women’s polls led by Oregon’s top-ranked men’s team. The Aggie women are ranked second nationally with A&M’s met at No. 13.