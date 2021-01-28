Aggie track and field teams to compete at Texas Tech meet

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Texas Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock.

The meet will open with multi-events at 11 a.m. Friday followed by field events at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m. The meet will continue beginning at noon Saturday. For live updates, fans can follow @aggietfxc on Twitter or online via PrimeTime Timing. The meet can be seen on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Aggie women are ranked second in the USTFCCCA national rankings with the Aggie men at No. 11.

A&M freshman Athing Mu was named the USTFCCCA national women’s athlete of the week after breaking the college record in the women’s 600 meters with a time of 1 minute, 25.80 seconds at last week’s Aggie Invitational. She also split a 50.94 in helping A&M win the women’s 4x400 relay in 3:32.39, the nation’s second-fastest time this season.