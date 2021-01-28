 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie track and field teams to compete at Texas Tech meet
0 comments

Aggie track and field teams to compete at Texas Tech meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Texas Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock.

The meet will open with multi-events at 11 a.m. Friday followed by field events at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m. The meet will continue beginning at noon Saturday. For live updates, fans can follow @aggietfxc on Twitter or online via PrimeTime Timing. The meet can be seen on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Aggie women are ranked second in the USTFCCCA national rankings with the Aggie men at No. 11.

A&M freshman Athing Mu was named the USTFCCCA national women’s athlete of the week after breaking the college record in the women’s 600 meters with a time of 1 minute, 25.80 seconds at last week’s Aggie Invitational. She also split a 50.94 in helping A&M win the women’s 4x400 relay in 3:32.39, the nation’s second-fastest time this season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert