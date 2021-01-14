Aggie track and field team excited to return to competition

Deadmon qualified for the NCAA indoor meet in the 400 meters and was part of the Aggies’ qualifying 4x400 relay team. He said for once he had arrived at an NCAA indoor meet without any injuries or fatigue and was excited to compete. Deadmon won the men’s 400 in 45.51 seconds at the Southeastern Conference indoor meet, and his 4x400 relay team also won the SEC title in 3:04.86.

He is the only returning member of the 4x400 squad.

“I think he missed a great opportunity last year at the national meet to be the NCAA champion at 400 meters,” Henry said. “He’s had to sit for almost a whole year with the feeling that I could have won that meet and I could have been the NCAA champion. So he’s ready to go.”

Senior Tyra Gittens was the only athlete to qualify for last year’s NCAA indoor meet in three events: high jump, long jump and pentathlon. She won the SEC pentathlon with 4,391 points.

A strong senior season could lead to her representing Trinidad and Tobago in the delayed summer Olympics this year.

“This is a big year for Tyra, and anybody who has ever watched Tyra knows she’s an athlete that shows a lot of emotion,” Henry said. “She’s excited about being able to compete, and people watching her can buy into that.”