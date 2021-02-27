Aggie softball team wins series opener against Hurricane 9-5

The Texas A&M softball team took advantage of Tulsa’s opening-day jitters and breezed to a 9-5 nonconference victory Friday night at Davis Diamond.
The Hurricane made three errors, didn’t defense a bunt properly, hit two batters and failed to make two catches that led to Aggie hits.
“Every mistake that they made, we ended up scoring runs on it,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “I thought we did a really nice job putting pressure on them, taking advantage of those mistakes.”
A&M (4-2) made those same mistakes a week ago, leading to a pair of losses in its own invitational. For an inning and a half against Tulsa, it didn’t look much better for the hosts as control problems by starting pitcher Makinzy Herzog and a throwing error staked Tulsa to a 2-0 lead.
But everything changed on a one swing in a big way.
A&M’s Ashlynn Walls hit a high fly ball that Tulsa center fielder Haley Morgan reached for above the fence, but the softball glanced off her glove and ricocheted off the top of the fence for a three-run homer.
That started a trend Tulsa couldn’t reverse. A&M added two runs in the fourth. A&M freshman Bre Warren opened the inning with a gift triple. Tulsa left fielder Sarah Briers didn’t get a good jump on the line drive, then allowed it to bounce by her. Warren scored on Herzog’s groundout, and the second run came home on a fielding error by shortstop Abby Jones, who along with Morgan were among four Tulsa freshmen making their collegiate debuts.
A&M put the game away with four runs in the sixth. The Aggies loaded the bases on two hit batters and senior Dani Elder’s bunt single when the Tulsa pitcher looked to throw to a base without a fielder. A throwing error by Jones allowed two more runs to score, and Herzog followed with a two-run double.
“It was nice to see us take care of business in that way,” Evans said.
A&M had only seven hits, but most came at crucial times.
“We had so many quality at-bats,” Evans said. “I think we had maybe 17 quality at-bats tonight, which is huge.”
None was bigger than the 1-2 swing by Walls, who bats ninth.
“I was trying to remember, ‘Just keep your head down, you know what you’re doing, just take a breath and stay super calm,’” Walls said. “And it worked out. Practice paid off.”
The left-handed hitting senior watched the flight of the ball as she was running.
“It got higher and higher, and I was like, ‘Maybe [it’s a homer], maybe not, maybe so. Then it hit the thing and went over. It was crazy, because I don’t know what I was expecting. That ball just kept going.”
Walls was part of the highly productive bottom third of the lineup that went 4 for 6 with a triple, double, two walks, a hit batsman and five runs.
“The bottom of our order I thought was really the difference-maker for us in that game,” Evans said. “They struggled a little bit in our tournament last weekend but came back tonight and had just quality at-bats out of Bre Warren and Dani Elder and Ashlynn Walls.”
Elder went hitless in eight at-bats last weekend. Along with the bunt single, she came back after falling behind 0-2 against Tulsa’s Chenise Delce for a walk to set the stage for Walls’ three-run homer.
“I thought Dani Elder looked a lot more like herself,” Evans said on the postgame radio show. “When you get the bottom of the order going, it makes it easier on the top of the order.”
Junior right-hander Herzog (2-1) bounced back from a shaky start for a 135-pitch complete game. She gave up a leadoff single by Kylie Norwood to start the game and walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Alexis Perry’s sacrifice fly gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead. A throwing error by freshman shortstop Rylen Wiggins reloaded the bases, but Herzog retired the next two batters. Norwood added an RBI double in the second, scoring Kyndal Pirtle who reached on a bunt single.
Herzog never retired Tulsa in order but faced only three batters in the sixth because of a double play. The right-hander struck out four and walked three with Perry touching her for a solo homer in the seventh.
•
NOTES — Third baseman Elder’s back-handed grab in the fifth inning robbed Perry of a hit and proved huge as the Hurricane, despite having the first batters retired, went on to score two runs. Those runs were unearned because first baseman Shaylee Ackerman failed to make a catch. ... Ackerman had two hits, extending her hitting streak to five games. ... Warren, a College Station graduate, has yet to make an out in college. She’s 4 for 4 with a walk and hit by pitch. She reached in the second inning on a soft liner that landed short of the second baseman. She also had a gift double last week when an outfielder lost the ball. Evans told Warren she needed to play the lottery Friday night. ... The three-game series will continue at 1 p.m. Saturday with the finale at 11 a.m. Sunday.