Aggie softball team wins series opener against Hurricane 9-5

NOTES — Third baseman Elder’s back-handed grab in the fifth inning robbed Perry of a hit and proved huge as the Hurricane, despite having the first batters retired, went on to score two runs. Those runs were unearned because first baseman Shaylee Ackerman failed to make a catch. ... Ackerman had two hits, extending her hitting streak to five games. ... Warren, a College Station graduate, has yet to make an out in college. She’s 4 for 4 with a walk and hit by pitch. She reached in the second inning on a soft liner that landed short of the second baseman. She also had a gift double last week when an outfielder lost the ball. Evans told Warren she needed to play the lottery Friday night. ... The three-game series will continue at 1 p.m. Saturday with the finale at 11 a.m. Sunday.