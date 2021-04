The Texas A&M softball team (25-8, 4-5 SEC) will play at Texas Slate at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Texas State (24-3, 8-0 Sun Belt) has won 17 straight, one shy of the school record.

The game will be broadcast on KAGC (97.3 FM) and streamed on ESPN Plus (online). The Aggies will return to Davis Diamond for a three-game series with Auburn, starting at 6 p.m. Friday and running through Sunday.