Aggie softball team to open season with home tournament this weekend

“It’s so hard to score runs in weather like that,” Evans said. “So it’s going to show that grind. Are we willing to get in there and grind it out and stick it out as long as we need to to score some runs?”

NOTES — SFA and Utah Valley will play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday with the second game at the Aggie Softball Complex as the tournament will feature as many games as possible in each day’s most favorable temperatures. ... Two years ago A&M beat California Baptist 9-1 in the opener when the temperature was 38 at first pitch. The wind chill was 31. There was light sleet and drizzle that became a harder mix of rain and sleet in the fourth inning. It eased up quickly with no delay in the game. ... SFA is picked to win the Southland Conference. The Ladyjacks went 19-4 last season, riding a 13-game winning streak when it ended. Kassidy Wilbur was 7-2 with a 1.73 ERA. ... Two years ago, A&M beat SFA 2-0 in 15 innings on Kelly Martinez’s two-out, two-run homer. Wilbur pitched 10 1/3 innings of relief in that game, striking out 10. ... A&M-CC went 6-16 last season. The Islanders are picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Southland. ... Utah Valley went 12-7 last season. The Wolverines are picked third in the seven-team Western Athletic Conference behind Seattle and New Mexico State.