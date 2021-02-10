Aggie softball team to open season with home tournament this weekend

Nothing says opening weekend for the Texas A&M softball team like an arctic blast of freezing temperatures and icy drizzle.
It might be chilly this weekend at Davis Diamond, but head coach Jo Evans and her players view it as sunny days after last season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic 26 games into the schedule.
“The weather is a little tricky. I’m not excited about being out there in freezing temperatures,” Evans said. “If I have a choice of not playing and playing in the freezing cold, I’m picking playing in the cold every day. I’m really excited to get out there and just get after it.”
The Aggies will open the season with a doubleheader against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi starting at 1 p.m. Friday in the Aggie Classic. A&M will play SFA at 1 p.m. Saturday in another doubleheader and conclude the event with a single game at 10 a.m. Sunday against Utah Valley.
A&M was 17-9 when the 2020 season ended in mid-March. The Aggies showed plenty of promise after going 28-27 and placing last in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.
A&M returns the core of the 2020 team with its top five hitters back along with senior right-hander Kayla Poynter (7-2, 1.68 ERA) and a freshman class that includes four top 100 recruits by FloSoftball.com.
“We were thinking if we could pick up with our team chemistry where it was when we got cut short last season, that we would be set,” senior infielder Gabby Moreno said. “But I think it’s even better. I couldn’t have even imagined it being this good. The freshmen coming in was a seamless transition.”
While this year’s team is similar to last year’s, A&M’s roster has changed drastically since going 6-18 in SEC play in 2019. The Aggies added a key transfer last year in pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog, who went 3-0 in the circle and batted .415. In the offseason, A&M added Boise State pitcher Kelsey Broadus, a graduate transfer. The Aggies also brought back a pair of second-year seniors in outfielder Kelbi Fortenberry and utility player Kelly Martinez.
“I have a lot of confidence in this ballclub as I did last year’s,” Evans said. “We were really young, but I felt like we were going to come around, and we certainly did. I liked where we were when the season was cut short.”
The less-than-ideal playing conditions this weekend could be a good barometer for the team in many ways.
“I really want to see some mental toughness,” Evans said. “We’ve talked about our toughness and wanting to be the toughest team in the SEC, and there’s no better way to challenge that and engage that than to play in some really extreme weather conditions. I just want to see us be tough-minded and play through it and deal with the elements and see how our leadership is going to come through in that way.”
A&M’s offense showed signs of growth last season under first-year hitting coach Chris Snider. The Aggies batted .293 with 26 homers and 51 doubles last season, a vast improvement from 2019 when they hit only .273 with 32 homers and had 54 doubles.
“I expect to see a lot of offense this year,” Poynter said. “We have a fantastic offense from top to bottom. I expect to see a lot of doubles, home runs and scoring this year.”
It might take a few games and warmer weather to see that offense.
“It’s so hard to score runs in weather like that,” Evans said. “So it’s going to show that grind. Are we willing to get in there and grind it out and stick it out as long as we need to to score some runs?”
•
NOTES — SFA and Utah Valley will play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday with the second game at the Aggie Softball Complex as the tournament will feature as many games as possible in each day’s most favorable temperatures. ... Two years ago A&M beat California Baptist 9-1 in the opener when the temperature was 38 at first pitch. The wind chill was 31. There was light sleet and drizzle that became a harder mix of rain and sleet in the fourth inning. It eased up quickly with no delay in the game. ... SFA is picked to win the Southland Conference. The Ladyjacks went 19-4 last season, riding a 13-game winning streak when it ended. Kassidy Wilbur was 7-2 with a 1.73 ERA. ... Two years ago, A&M beat SFA 2-0 in 15 innings on Kelly Martinez’s two-out, two-run homer. Wilbur pitched 10 1/3 innings of relief in that game, striking out 10. ... A&M-CC went 6-16 last season. The Islanders are picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Southland. ... Utah Valley went 12-7 last season. The Wolverines are picked third in the seven-team Western Athletic Conference behind Seattle and New Mexico State.