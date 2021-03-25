Aggie softball team set to host Gamecocks for three-game SEC series

The Texas A&M softball team will do something this weekend it didn’t get to do a year ago — play a Southeastern Conference game at home.
The Aggies (20-5, 1-2) will host 23rd-ranked South Carolina (17-7, 0-3) at Davis Diamond with games at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
A year ago, optimism was high for the Aggies after they won a game in competitive series at 10th-ranked Kentucky to open SEC play. A&M didn’t get to build on that because COVID-19 canceled the season.
A&M earned a reset this year by opening SEC play with a 5-1 victory at 12th-ranked LSU last week. The Tigers rebounded to win the next two games, but the Aggies held LSU to just two hits in the 4-1 loss to end the series.
“That was a very big win for us,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I think it gave us a lot of confidence. And when you look at the other two games we played, we had an inning in each game that kind of got us. But overall I thought our kids kept competing and getting after it.”
A&M had clutch hits in the opener against LSU, but its bats struggled for most of the series as the Aggies hit .169 with only two extra-base hits over the three games. A&M entered the series batting .316, averaging 3.6 extra-base hits per game.
Evans said she wasn’t surprised runs and hits were hard to come by against LSU, which has a veteran pitching staff. A&M didn’t have midweek games this week, which allowed the hitters more individual time with hitting coach Craig Snider to prepare for South Carolina, which ranks 11th in the SEC in earned run average at 2.39. The Gamecocks were swept two weekends ago at home by Arkansas, losing 4-1, 7-5 in 10 innings and 3-2.
“They’ve got experienced pitchers and some older kids on their team who have been with them for some time,” Evans said.
South Carolina was picked to finish ninth in the SEC, three spots ahead of A&M.
It’s a big series for a pair of programs trying to climb the ranks of the nation’s deepest softball conference.
South Carolina finished 11th in 2019, which was the last full season. The Gamecocks were 9-14, finishing ahead of Mississippi State (9-15) and A&M (6-18). South Carolina also was picked ninth last year and A&M tied Mississippi State for 12th in the preseason poll.
South Carolina senior right-hander Kelsey Oh (2-4, 3.00 ERA) beat A&M the last time the teams played as the Gamecocks won 5-3 on April 1, 2018, at A&M. The Aggies salvaged the last game of the series.
South Carolina’s top pitchers include freshman Leah Powell (5-0, 1.84) and sophomore Bailey Betenbaugh (4-0, 1.52).
South Carolina’s big three at the plate are senior second baseman Mackenzie Boesel (.448, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs), senior shortstop Kenzi Maguire (.415, 2 HRs, 24 RBIs) and junior first baseman Kassidy Krupit (6 HRs, 37 RBIs).
Boesel ranks third in the SEC in batting just ahead of A&M’s Haley Lee (.448, 10 HRs, 21 RBIs). Lee’s .985 slugging percentage is second in the league to Georgia’s Lacey Fincher (1.049). Boesel’s .589 on-base percentage leads the SEC, while Krupit’s 37 RBIs tie Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside for the lead.
A&M has a 1.48 team ERA led by junior Makinzy Herzog (8-1, 0.61). Evans said she would like to use Herzog twice on weekends if she can handle the workload. Seniors Kayla Poynter (5-1, 1.85) and Kelsey Broadus (3-2, 1.00) were last week’s losing pitchers. Poynter was touched for three runs in the first inning of the 6-1 loss in Game 2, and Broadus gave up only two hits in 4 1/3 innings but walked four in the finale.