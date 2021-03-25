Aggie softball team set to host Gamecocks for three-game SEC series

The Texas A&M softball team will do something this weekend it didn’t get to do a year ago — play a Southeastern Conference game at home.

The Aggies (20-5, 1-2) will host 23rd-ranked South Carolina (17-7, 0-3) at Davis Diamond with games at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

A year ago, optimism was high for the Aggies after they won a game in competitive series at 10th-ranked Kentucky to open SEC play. A&M didn’t get to build on that because COVID-19 canceled the season.

A&M earned a reset this year by opening SEC play with a 5-1 victory at 12th-ranked LSU last week. The Tigers rebounded to win the next two games, but the Aggies held LSU to just two hits in the 4-1 loss to end the series.

“That was a very big win for us,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I think it gave us a lot of confidence. And when you look at the other two games we played, we had an inning in each game that kind of got us. But overall I thought our kids kept competing and getting after it.”

A&M had clutch hits in the opener against LSU, but its bats struggled for most of the series as the Aggies hit .169 with only two extra-base hits over the three games. A&M entered the series batting .316, averaging 3.6 extra-base hits per game.