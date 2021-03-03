 Skip to main content
Aggie softball team rips five homers in 11-5 win over Bearkats
HUNTSVILLE — Texas A&M blasted five home runs including two by Dani Elder to beat Sam Houston State 11-5 on Wednesday at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

Haley Lee gave the Aggies (7-2) a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the top of the first. Then in the second, Jourdyn Campbell broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer. Later in the inning, Kelbi Fortenberry ripped a two-run double for a 5-1 lead.

Ashlynn Walls added a solo homer in the fifth, then Elder hit a two-run shot in the sixth and a three-run homer in the seventh.

A&M’s Kayla Poynter (2-0) earned the win in the circle, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. She struck out four.

A&M will host the Reveille Classic on Friday-Sunday at Davis Diamond, opening play against Lamar and Campbell beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.

