Aggie softball team loses to No. 25 Bobcats on road

SAN MARCOS — The 25th-ranked Texas State softball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Texas A&M 7-6 on Tuesday in nonconference play at Bobcat Stadium.

A&M (25-9) tied the score at 6 with four runs in the fifth highlighted by a two-run homer by Shaylee Ackerman.

But Kylie George led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Sara Vanderford doubles to drive her in as Texas State improved to 25-3 overall. George began her college career at A&M.

The Bobcats won their 18th straight.