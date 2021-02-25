Aggie softball team looking for a bit more offense in three-game series against Tulsa

“I’d just like to see us be a little more consistent,” Evans said. “I thought we had too many throwaway at-bats. We just need to get up there and compete a little bit better.”

A couple of the players off to slow starts include sophomore Jourdyn Campbell and junior Morgan Smith, who both hit behind Lee. Campbell, who batted cleanup the first four games, is hitless in 10 at-bats after batting .329 last season, third best on the team, with two homers and 15 RBIs in the abbreviated 26-game season in which she started every game.

“I’m not worried about Campbell,” Evans said. “She had an eye injury and missed a solid week and a half of being able to hit. She’s one of those kids that’s just relentless and needs tons of reps. And she was playing in glasses, which she’s not used to, so I think she’s going to be fine and solid in that spot.”

The left-handed hitting Smith has two hits in nine at-bats. She finished last season strong, ending at .340 — second on the team.

“Morgan Smith will be solid and be in that mix [behind Lee] as well,” Evans said.

A&M needs players to protect Lee, who has four homers and eight RBIs but went 0 for 5 in the last two games.