Aggie softball team looking for a bit more offense in three-game series against Tulsa

The Texas A&M softball team will look for more offense and more consistency when it plays the Tulsa Hurricane in a three-game nonconference series this weekend.
The Aggies (3-2) dropped a pair of one-run games at the A&M Invitational last weekend, getting good enough pitching to win each time out but not enough offense to overcome fielding mistakes. A&M allowed only three earned runs throughout the five games, but six unearned runs helped saddle the Aggies with a 7-6 loss to Colorado State and 2-1 to Texas Tech.
“The great thing is we saw something really good out of every pitcher who was available and ready to go,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.
Senior Kayla Poynter (1-0) and junior Makinzy Herzog (1-1) have combined for 20 innings without allowing an earned run, while freshman Grace Uribe (1-0) allowed only one run in 10 1/3 innings. Senior left-hander Kelsey Broadus recovered from a six-inning nightmare against Colorado State to earn a save in a 2-0 victory over Central Arkansas.
A&M batted only .246 last weekend with sophomore left fielder Shaylee Ackerman and junior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee doing most of the hitting. They combined to hit .520 with eight extra-base hits and 13 runs batted in. The rest of the team batted .172 with six extra-base hits and six RBIs.
Evans said she isn’t concerned about the slow start, because pitchers are typically ahead of the hitters early in the year.
“I’d just like to see us be a little more consistent,” Evans said. “I thought we had too many throwaway at-bats. We just need to get up there and compete a little bit better.”
A couple of the players off to slow starts include sophomore Jourdyn Campbell and junior Morgan Smith, who both hit behind Lee. Campbell, who batted cleanup the first four games, is hitless in 10 at-bats after batting .329 last season, third best on the team, with two homers and 15 RBIs in the abbreviated 26-game season in which she started every game.
“I’m not worried about Campbell,” Evans said. “She had an eye injury and missed a solid week and a half of being able to hit. She’s one of those kids that’s just relentless and needs tons of reps. And she was playing in glasses, which she’s not used to, so I think she’s going to be fine and solid in that spot.”
The left-handed hitting Smith has two hits in nine at-bats. She finished last season strong, ending at .340 — second on the team.
“Morgan Smith will be solid and be in that mix [behind Lee] as well,” Evans said.
A&M needs players to protect Lee, who has four homers and eight RBIs but went 0 for 5 in the last two games.
Ackerman is a surprising candidate with a hit in each of the four games she’s played. She’s batting a team-high .545 after batting .171 last season. She batted ninth in the opener, going 2 for 3. She batted fourth in the last game and already has more hits and RBIs than last season with a third less at-bats.
Last year was a transition season for Ackerman, who arrived at A&M only three months clear from surgery resulting from a torn UCL she suffered in her sophomore summer in high school.
“I had a lot of work to do to get back on track,” said Ackerman, who along with dealing with physical bumps and bruises tweaked her swing under new hitting coach Craig Snider.
With a new swing and healthy body, she has two doubles and a home run among her six hits.
“We always talk about working the big part of the park,” Ackerman said.
•
NOTES — Last week’s A&M Invitational was pushed back a day to Saturday through Monday because of the winter storm. This week the Aggies and Hurricane might have to deal with rain. The opener will be 5 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and the finale at 11 a.m. Sunday. ... Tulsa is picked to finish fourth in the seven-team American Athletic Conference behind Central Florida, South Florida and Houston. ... Friday’s game will be the season opener for the Hurricane. Tulsa started 7-0 last year and finished 13-11 with six of the losses by a run. Last year, Tulsa beat Mississippi State 1-0 and had tough losses to No. 10 Oregon 3-2, No. 13 Minnesota 3-1 and Baylor 1-0.