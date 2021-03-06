Aggie softball team gets good pitching in Saturday split at Reveille Class

The Texas A&M softball team lost its Southeastern Conference dress rehearsal against Tennessee, but the Aggies showed they’ve got the wardrobe befitting the main event.
The 25th-ranked Lady Vols eked out a 3-2 victory on a wild pitch in the rare nonconference matchup Saturday at Davis Diamond two weeks before SEC play begins.
Tennessee (15-1) showed why the league’s coaches voted it fourth in the preseason poll behind third-ranked Alabama, 13th-ranked LSU and fifth-ranked Florida. The Lady Vols got home runs from sophomore Kiki Milloy and senior Ivy Davis and a three-hitter from junior right-hander Ashley Rogers (7-1), who struck out 10 and walked one.
Unranked A&M (10-3) showed it might be better than the 11th-best SEC team it’s projected to be — perhaps much better.
The Aggies warmed up for Tennessee with a 1-0 victory over Campbell at the Reveille Classic on Saturday as graduate transfer Kelsey Broadus threw a no-hitter. A&M freshman right-hander Grace Uribe (3-1) followed with a gutty effort against Tennessee, which was complemented by relief pitcher Makinzy Herzog retiring the six batters she faced. Junior Herzog also hit a home run as did freshman Trinity Cannon in helping the Aggies erase a 2-0 deficit.
A&M came oh, so close to a three-run, walk-off home run by sophomore Jourdyn Campbell, whose foul ball line drive almost reached Tom Chandler Drive beyond the left-field fence.
“The ball was hit so hard,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said on the team’s postgame radio show. “It probably wasn’t as foul as people think. She didn’t miss by much.”
Campbell lined out to end the game, which was decided by a Herzog change-up. The 1-1 pitch was in the dirt, and catcher Haley Lee did her best to smother it like a hockey goalie, but the softball squirted through her legs far enough for pinch-runner Anna Fox to score from third. A&M, which was trying to strand the bases loaded with Lady Vols for the third time in four innings, settled for stranding runners on second and third.
“We showed ourselves that we can rely on our pitchers,” Evans said.
A&M held Tennessee, which came in with all but one batter hitting .325 or higher, to just 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. And that hit was a bunt single to load the bases in the sixth.
“The story of the game was our pitchers being able to manage high-pressure situations,” Evans said. “They got themselves into some jams and responded well.”
A&M had to have great pitching because its bats fell mostly dormant with only four hits in 16 innings until Herzog lined an opposite-field homer to start the fifth inning. A batter later Cannon hit a no-doubter to left-center field, and play had the intensity of an SEC series in May the rest of the way.
A&M sophomore Shaylee Ackerman started the bottom of the seventh by lining a shot into the left-field corner for a double, but Rogers showed why she earned All-SEC honors two years ago before missing last season with an injury as the veteran retired three straight batters.
A&M’s maturation during the Tennessee game has Evans excited about the team’s future.
“In order to compete with a team like Tennessee, you have to bring it from the first out,” Evans said. “You have to have the energy and enthusiasm and be very intentional with what you are doing. I think we learned that as we went along. I want us to be a team that can do that from the beginning instead of waiting for something good to happen. It shows our youth, and it’s going to take a commitment from our team to put ourselves into a space of we expect to be a top 25 team.”
Broadus (1-1) made sure A&M didn’t limp into the Tennessee game. The left-hander who transferred from Boise State struck out 12 and walked four in only her third start for the Aggies.
“Early on I struggled with [the umpire’s] strike zone,” Broadus said. “I wasn’t used to what he was calling, but as the game progressed, I kind of settled in.”
Broadus retired 15 of the last 16 batters, nine of them via strikeouts including the last two. She also knew she was working on a no-hitter.
“In either the fifth or sixth inning, I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like, ‘Huh.’ There was a zero up on the scoreboard,” Broadus said. “[Assistant coach Craig Snider] always tells us that any pressure is good pressure, and good pressure is a privilege. So I just used that pressure to my advantage.”
The pressure she felt was real because A&M managed only one hit off Megan Richards (1-1).
“We needed every bit of her no-hitter, because our offense was horrible,” Evans said.
A&M scored in the third on a walk by No. 9 hitter Rylen Wiggins and a three-base throwing error by Campbell third baseman Delaney McDilda on Kelbi Fortenberry’s sacrifice bunt. Ashlynn Walls followed with a an infield hit off Richards’ glove that momentarily scored Fortenberry, but Walls was called out because A&M batted out of order, and Fortenberry was put back on third and stayed there.
A&M went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position against Campbell and 0 for 7 for the day.
•
NOTES — Campbell (5-7) beat Lamar 9-1 in Saturday’s first game at the Reveille Classic. Tennessee beat Lamar 8-0 in Saturday’s last game as sophomore Callie Turner threw a five-inning no-hitter. ... A&M will play Lamar (2-17) at 2 p.m. Sunday in the tournament’s final game. Tennessee (16-1) will play Campbell at 10 a.m. ... Broadus, who topped 400 career strikeouts with Saturday’s effort, came up one strikeout short of her career-best. ... Uribe gave up a double to start the third. An error and walk had Tennessee in great position to score with the second through fourth hitters coming up, but Uribe induced three straight groundball outs. Uribe also bounced back from giving up back-to-back homers in the fourth to retire three straight. The Lady Vols’ first two hitters reached in the fifth, but Uribe wiggled out of it, striking out Davis to end the inning with the bases loaded. Tennessee’s bottom of the lineup loaded the bases in the sixth on a walk, a single hit off Uribe and Kaitlin Parson’s bunt single.