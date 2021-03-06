Aggie softball team gets good pitching in Saturday split at Reveille Class

“In either the fifth or sixth inning, I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like, ‘Huh.’ There was a zero up on the scoreboard,” Broadus said. “[Assistant coach Craig Snider] always tells us that any pressure is good pressure, and good pressure is a privilege. So I just used that pressure to my advantage.”

The pressure she felt was real because A&M managed only one hit off Megan Richards (1-1).

“We needed every bit of her no-hitter, because our offense was horrible,” Evans said.

A&M scored in the third on a walk by No. 9 hitter Rylen Wiggins and a three-base throwing error by Campbell third baseman Delaney McDilda on Kelbi Fortenberry’s sacrifice bunt. Ashlynn Walls followed with a an infield hit off Richards’ glove that momentarily scored Fortenberry, but Walls was called out because A&M batted out of order, and Fortenberry was put back on third and stayed there.

A&M went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position against Campbell and 0 for 7 for the day.

NOTES — Campbell (5-7) beat Lamar 9-1 in Saturday’s first game at the Reveille Classic. Tennessee beat Lamar 8-0 in Saturday’s last game as sophomore Callie Turner threw a five-inning no-hitter. ... A&M will play Lamar (2-17) at 2 p.m. Sunday in the tournament’s final game. Tennessee (16-1) will play Campbell at 10 a.m. ... Broadus, who topped 400 career strikeouts with Saturday’s effort, came up one strikeout short of her career-best. ... Uribe gave up a double to start the third. An error and walk had Tennessee in great position to score with the second through fourth hitters coming up, but Uribe induced three straight groundball outs. Uribe also bounced back from giving up back-to-back homers in the fourth to retire three straight. The Lady Vols’ first two hitters reached in the fifth, but Uribe wiggled out of it, striking out Davis to end the inning with the bases loaded. Tennessee’s bottom of the lineup loaded the bases in the sixth on a walk, a single hit off Uribe and Kaitlin Parson’s bunt single.