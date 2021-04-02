Aggie softball team drops series opener to No. 4 Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fourth-ranked Alabama used a pair of five-run innings for an 11-3 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night at Rhoads Stadium in the opener of their three-game Southeastern Conference softball series.
Alabama’s first five batters reached, capped by a grand slam by Claire Jenkins. The Aggies (25-6, 4-3) cut the lead to 6-3 in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run homer by junior Haley Lee. A&M threatened to score more, but Alabama starting pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (11-2) struck out Morgan Smith on a 3-2 pitch with two runners on to end the inning.
Alabama (27-4, 7-3) ended the game via the run-rule by scoring five in the bottom of the fifth with the big blow a two-run double by Jenkins, making her 3 for 6 in the game with a career-high six runs batted in. The senior came in hitting .217 with four doubles, a home run and 14 RBIs.
Coming off back-to-back losses to Kentucky, Alabama took advantage of control problems by A&M starter Makinzy Herzog (9-2) for the quick lead. The Crimson Tide loaded the bases on a bunt single, walk and hit batsman. Kaylee Tow singled home a run and Jenkins’ homer made it 5-0.
“That put us in a big hole,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “You just put yourself in a hole when you’re chasing walks and hit batters and errors. I think there were three errors, and we’ve got to clean that up for sure.”
A&M set the table in the fifth with Kelbi Fortenberry getting a leadoff double and fellow senior Ashlynn Walls reaching on an error. Kilfoyl retired the next two batters, but Lee hit her 13th homer of the season.
“I was really pleased to see that, too, because it felt like a lopsided game,” Evans said. “I just kept saying, ‘Hey, listen, we need to extend this game, and we need to play seven innings. Let’s keep them on the field. Let’s make their pitcher have to throw.’”
Alabama responded with four hits but got help from the Aggies as senior pitcher Kayla Poynter walked a batter and hit a batter and second baseman Walls had an error.
“Those three runs were really important to us, and it puts us right back in the game, but our walks and errors really caught up to us,” Evans said.
A&M senior third baseman Dani Elder had two of A&M’s five hits.
Kilfoyl struck out eight and walked three. Only one of the runs she allowed was unearned because of an error by first baseman Tow. Alabama had 10 hits, including two from No. 9 hitter Elissa Brown.
“I am really happy for Claire,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “Usually all it takes to get her going is a single, but tonight she got the big grand slam right away and then had a great day. Kilfoyl battled and made the pitches when she needed to. Her change-up was awesome tonight. We got a little sloppy there when they scored their three runs.”
NOTES — Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Friday. ... Lee is second in the SEC in homers behind Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside, who has 18.