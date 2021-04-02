Aggie softball team drops series opener to No. 4 Crimson Tide

A&M set the table in the fifth with Kelbi Fortenberry getting a leadoff double and fellow senior Ashlynn Walls reaching on an error. Kilfoyl retired the next two batters, but Lee hit her 13th homer of the season.

“I was really pleased to see that, too, because it felt like a lopsided game,” Evans said. “I just kept saying, ‘Hey, listen, we need to extend this game, and we need to play seven innings. Let’s keep them on the field. Let’s make their pitcher have to throw.’”

Alabama responded with four hits but got help from the Aggies as senior pitcher Kayla Poynter walked a batter and hit a batter and second baseman Walls had an error.

“Those three runs were really important to us, and it puts us right back in the game, but our walks and errors really caught up to us,” Evans said.

A&M senior third baseman Dani Elder had two of A&M’s five hits.

Kilfoyl struck out eight and walked three. Only one of the runs she allowed was unearned because of an error by first baseman Tow. Alabama had 10 hits, including two from No. 9 hitter Elissa Brown.