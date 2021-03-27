Aggie softball team beats Gamecocks 6-3 to opens three-game SEC series

The Texas A&M softball team fought back for a pivotal 6-3 victory over 23rd-ranked South Carolina in its Southeastern Conference home opener Friday night at Davis Diamond.
The Aggies (21-5, 2-2) opened SEC play last weekend with a scintillating 2-1 victory at 12th-ranked LSU but then lost back-to-back games by allowing big innings. LSU scored half its runs in a 6-1 victory in the first inning in Game 2 and scored all of its runs in the finale’s 4-1 victory in the fifth inning.
A&M headed down that road again against South Carolina (17-8, 0-4), which scored all of its runs in the fourth for a 3-2 lead. A&M walked the first three batters and made two errors in the inning.
But the Aggies did a complete turnaround to prevent a third straight loss. Freshman pitcher Grace Uribe pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings, allowing only a swinging bunt single, and A&M put the game away with three runs in the fifth. Junior Haley Lee smashed a grounder down the third-base line for a double, scoring Makinzy Herzog who had singled for a 4-3 lead. South Carolina freshman right-hander Leah Powell retired the first batter she faced, but A&M junior Morgan Smith lined a two-run single into left field.
“We’ve got to be aggressive [on offense] and keep our foot on the gas,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “The couple games we lose at LSU, we score early and then we just kind of tail off and didn’t continue to put pressure on their pitching. That was a different story tonight. We made an adjustment from that.”
A&M, which didn’t have any extra-base hits in the two losses at LSU, took a 2-0 lead in the first on Lee’s two-run homer, scoring freshman Bre Warren, who had doubled. A&M’s offense picked the team up by tying the game in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back singles by seniors Ashlynn Walls and Kelbi Fortenberry, who stole second to get into scoring position, then went to third when the throw was wild.
“Our offense tonight came into their own in this game,” Evans said. “I thought we did a good job there at the bottom of the order when Ashlynn Walls steps up and takes care of that.”
Uribe (5-1) prevented things from getting out of hand in the fourth.
Makinzy threw a no-hitter against McNeese State and allowed only two hits in beating LSU, but she had major control problems against the Gamecocks with five walks in 3 1/3 innings. She left after giving up an RBI bases-loaded single to Mackenzie Boesel that allowed the Gamecocks to tie the game. Fellow right-hander Uribe got the first batter she faced to hit a grounder for a force out at home. She induced what should have been an inning-ending grounder but second baseman Walls booted it, giving South Carolina the lead.
Uribe got the next batter out and kept throwing strikes – 37 in 56 pitches as opposed to Herzog throwing only 39 in 81.
“Grace Uribe came in and really settled us down,” Evans said. “Just with her composure throwing strikes, throwing ground balls and then defensively, us making those plays for Grace.”
South Carolina could muster only four hits, and half of them didn’t leave the infield. The Gamecocks with five walks and three hit batters had plenty of traffic, but was only 2 of 12 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10. A&M had the big hits, going 4 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
“I think now that we’ve played our first SEC series, we now know what to expect,” Lee said. “The freshmen are now a little more experienced.”
Lee, who plays catcher, had the first error in the fourth when she failed to catch the throw from freshman shortstop Rylen Wiggins.
“I just think we sped the game up a little bit,” Lee said. “I don’t think anything went wrong. I just felt like if we had before that pitch [with the bases loaded], had taken a minute and calmed ourselves down, and slowed the game down, maybe that error wouldn’t have happened.”
Lee had no problem slowing the game down at the plate, going 2 for 2 with her 11th homer on the first pitch she saw from senior right-hander Kelsey Oh (2-5) who was touched for seven hits, striking out only two.
“We had talked about how she’s going to come at as early in the count,” Lee said. “She’s going to throw a pitch we’re looking for, so we really needed to see what we wanted and luckily I got on my first pitch.”
The no-doubter one-bounced off the West Campus Player Development Center beyond the center-field fence.
•
NOTES — Game 2 of the series will be at 3 p.m. Saturday. … Lee raised her average to .463 for third in the league. She raised her slugging percentage to a league-leading 1.045. She’s tied for third in homers with Arkansas’ Linnie Malkin. ... Boesel had three of South Carolina’s hits.