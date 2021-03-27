Aggie softball team beats Gamecocks 6-3 to opens three-game SEC series

South Carolina could muster only four hits, and half of them didn’t leave the infield. The Gamecocks with five walks and three hit batters had plenty of traffic, but was only 2 of 12 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10. A&M had the big hits, going 4 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

“I think now that we’ve played our first SEC series, we now know what to expect,” Lee said. “The freshmen are now a little more experienced.”

Lee, who plays catcher, had the first error in the fourth when she failed to catch the throw from freshman shortstop Rylen Wiggins.

“I just think we sped the game up a little bit,” Lee said. “I don’t think anything went wrong. I just felt like if we had before that pitch [with the bases loaded], had taken a minute and calmed ourselves down, and slowed the game down, maybe that error wouldn’t have happened.”

Lee had no problem slowing the game down at the plate, going 2 for 2 with her 11th homer on the first pitch she saw from senior right-hander Kelsey Oh (2-5) who was touched for seven hits, striking out only two.