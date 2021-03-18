 Skip to main content
Aggie softball team beats Cowgirls in final SEC tuneup
Aggie softball team beats Cowgirls in final SEC tuneup

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Texas A&M’s Shaylee Ackerman blasted a three-run home run in the first inning, and Makinzy Herzog threw a no-hitter to lead the Aggie softball team to a 5-1 victory over McNeese State on Thursday at Cowgirl Diamond.

A&M (19-3) will open Southeastern Conference play down the road at No. 12 LSU with a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Aggies tuned up for it with a solid all-around effort led by Herzog (7-1) in the circle. She didn’t allow a hit over seven innings, striking out nine with four walks while allowing one unearned run.

Morgan Smith gave A&M some insurance with a two-run single in the third.

McNeese State’s Saleen Flores (4-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout over two innings.

The Cowgirls fell to 10-15 overall.

