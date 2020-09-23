Aggie soccer team still has to postpone match despite possible false positive virus test

Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri said Wednesday he believes the positive test that caused the postponement of Sunday’s home opener against Auburn was a false positive.
After Sunday’s round of testing, an A&M player tested positive and was deemed to have had contact with seven other players, sending all the effected into isolation. Since that test Sunday, the player has been retested with a negative result, Guerrieri said.
The Aggies opened their season Saturday with a 3-0 win at Ole Miss.
“We were really looking forward to getting into this week and playing at home in front of the 12th Man,” Guerrieri said. “When we had the positive test come back on Sunday, it really took the air out of our sails a little bit, especially because I think it was a false positive.”
According to SEC rules, 66% of the team’s roster must be healthy to play a match. For the Aggies, the magic number is 16.5, which is half of a player more than would be available for Sunday.
Under the SEC’s current COVID-19 protocols, there is no way for a player to “test out” of a positive test. Student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days. Anyone who had prolonged exposure to that athlete must also quarantine for 14 days.
The character of the positive student-athlete also made Guerrieri skeptical of the test’s credibility, he said.
“We have a very conscientious, very intentional group of individuals and there is no one more unselfish, I would say, at Texas A&M than this player,” Guerrieri said. “That’s why for me big red flags went up when the test came back positive.”
The program’s strength and conditioning coaches have provided those in isolation with workouts they can perform to attempt to keep fitness levels as high as possible through 14 days isolated inside their room.
“It’s like back to summertime for them and what they are allowed to do,” Guerrieri said. “Time really isn’t on our side in this particular case. We don’t want them to lose their fitness, especially if they shouldn’t of had to lose their fitness.”
A full 14-day quarantine could also put the Aggies’ Oct. 4 game at Arkansas in jeopardy, due to travel time.
“We’ll see,” Guerrieri said. “We’re hoping at some point in the bureaucracy common sense and logic will overtake blindly following a set of protocols set up for random reasons.”
