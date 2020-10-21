Aggie soccer team adjusting well to new scheme

When Texas A&M soccer standout Jimena Lopez left the postgame press conference after the Aggies’ 2-1 win over No. 15 Florida, she let out a heavy sigh and said it had been awhile since she felt that exhausted after a game.
Sure, the temperatures reached into the 90s during the Oct. 11 match at Ellis Field, but Lopez also had to log some serious mileage thanks to a position change in A&M’s new formation.
The Aggies have moved to a modified 4-4-2, which boxes four center midfielders in the middle of the field and leaves the outside channels for Lopez and junior Macie Kolb to roam end line to end line at fullback. The Aggies ran a 3-5-2 formation for most of last season.
“We’ve changed to this particular system, because it was the best suited for our players,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “We wouldn’t have been able to play this system if it wasn’t for having the best outside backs in the league.”
Lopez, who also plays for Mexico’s national women’s team, earned the Southeastern Conference’s midfielder of the year award last season as she broke the A&M record for single season assists with 15. It also led the SEC.
While defending runs opposite the ball was a part of her role as a true outside midfielder last season, the new formation asks her and fellow fullback Kolb to do more face-up defending. They also join the attack and provide the offense with outside passing options.
“My role is definitely different,” Lopez said. “I’m in a more defensive position this season than I have been in the past, but I also like that. Through the left back position, I can give the team a lot of width. I’m able to go into the attack, so I really like that license to go forward and can hopefully be dangerous and help out when I can.”
So far this season, Lopez has one goal and one assist in four games.
She played left back and focused mostly on defense with Mexico, gaining experience that has helped her develop her overall skills.
“Over the time since she’s been here, she’s developed and developed and developed into so much of a better athlete over her career that it’s only enhanced what she’s always been able to do in that role,” Guerrieri said.
The strategy can leave A&M’s centerbacks on a island should opponents catch the Aggies on a counterattack, but Guerrieri has full faith in sophomore Katie Smith and junior Karlina Sample, who have drawn special attention from coaches around the league.
“[Arkansas’ coaching staff] were amazed by how good Katie Smith and Karlina Sample are,” Guerrieri said. “He said those are the two best centerbacks in the league for sure. And I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe so.’ Arkansas has the defensive player of the year returning for them, so that’s high praise.”
A&M’s shift in strategy was also due in part to an abundance of strong central midfielders, including seniors Taylor Ziemer and Addie McCain and freshmen Taylor Pounds and Barbara Olivieri. The Aggies have used a box midfield in the past, especially countering the high-possession style of teams like Florida.
“It’s actually been a lot of fun,” McCain said of the new system. “It’s probably been one of my favorite years this far, aside from all the weird craziness and uncertainties so far. Just actually playing soccer, possessing and keeping the ball and knowing that each person can do something very beneficial with it is exciting.”
Olivieri has taken to the system quickly as well, earning her second SEC freshman of the week award after scoring her second and third goals of the season in A&M’s 3-0 victory over Mississippi State last Friday at Ellis Field. She also has two assists this season.
The former Gatorade Texas player of the year is playing out of position, often doing much of her work with her back to the opponents’ goal.
“She would tell you that she’s more of a natural midfielder: someone who can receive the ball facing the goal instead of reviving the ball back to goal, often with someone hanging on her back as well,” Guerrieri said. “So for her to make that adjustment and to do it with such style is really cool.”
With the attacking threats and high defensive pressure the system creates, Mississippi State attempted to pack its defensive penalty box full of players to make space valuable and generate counterattacks. Knowing this is a strategy other teams might employ as the season rolls on, the Aggies were proud they tallied three goals when space was hard to find.
“For us, looking at the way Mississippi Sate played against us, actually puts a smile on my face, because I was really happy the way that our players adjusted within the game and the patience that they played with,” Guerrieri said.
•
NOTES — A&M will play at Tennessee at 6 p.m. Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee. ... A&M’s home match against Auburn has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at Ellis Field. The match originally was scheduled for Sept. 27 but had to be moved due to COVID-19 issues.
Texas A&M vs. Florida soccer
