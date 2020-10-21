Aggie soccer team adjusting well to new scheme

A&M’s shift in strategy was also due in part to an abundance of strong central midfielders, including seniors Taylor Ziemer and Addie McCain and freshmen Taylor Pounds and Barbara Olivieri. The Aggies have used a box midfield in the past, especially countering the high-possession style of teams like Florida.

“It’s actually been a lot of fun,” McCain said of the new system. “It’s probably been one of my favorite years this far, aside from all the weird craziness and uncertainties so far. Just actually playing soccer, possessing and keeping the ball and knowing that each person can do something very beneficial with it is exciting.”

Olivieri has taken to the system quickly as well, earning her second SEC freshman of the week award after scoring her second and third goals of the season in A&M’s 3-0 victory over Mississippi State last Friday at Ellis Field. She also has two assists this season.

The former Gatorade Texas player of the year is playing out of position, often doing much of her work with her back to the opponents’ goal.