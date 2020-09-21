Aggie soccer crowds to be held at 25% capacity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M will limit crowds to 25% capacity for soccer matches at Ellis Field to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, the school announced Monday.

Ellis Field’s capacity is listed at 3,500 on the school’s website. A&M regularly has had attendances well above that number, including a school-record 8,204 for the Aggies’ match against North Carolina in 2006.

A limited number of general admission tickets will be available at Ellis Field ticket windows on game day only with no advance sales. Ticket windows open 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All registers at Ellis Field will be cashless.

A&M students with a 2020 sports pass will be admitted with a valid student ID.