 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie soccer crowds to be held at 25% capacity
0 comments

Aggie soccer crowds to be held at 25% capacity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Saw 'em off

The Texas A&M soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal against Texas at Ellis Field. The Aggies scored four unanswered goals to win 4-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

 Eagle photo by Dave McDermand

Texas A&M will limit crowds to 25% capacity for soccer matches at Ellis Field to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, the school announced Monday.

Ellis Field’s capacity is listed at 3,500 on the school’s website. A&M regularly has had attendances well above that number, including a school-record 8,204 for the Aggies’ match against North Carolina in 2006.

A limited number of general admission tickets will be available at Ellis Field ticket windows on game day only with no advance sales. Ticket windows open 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All registers at Ellis Field will be cashless.

A&M students with a 2020 sports pass will be admitted with a valid student ID.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert