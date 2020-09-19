Aggie soccer beats Ole Miss 3-0 in second half surge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday after pulling away in the second half.

Addie McCain scored two goals in a span of eight minutes to give the Aggies a lead over the Rebels and Laney Carroll knocked in his first career goal for the win. Barbara Olivieri and Jimena Lopez got the assists.

A&M got flagged seven times for being offsides in the first half, but kicked it into gear after halftime. Goalie Shantel Hutton had six saves and recorded her ninth career shutout as the Aggies move to 23-5 in all-time season openers.

The Aggies will return to action next Sunday against Auburn at Ellis Field. First kick is scheduled for 3 p.m.