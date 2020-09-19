 Skip to main content
Aggie soccer beats Ole Miss 3-0 in second half surge
Aggie soccer beats Ole Miss 3-0 in second half surge

Texas A&M preseason soccer practice

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Natalie Yoo (11) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

The Texas A&M soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday after pulling away in the second half.

Addie McCain scored two goals in a span of eight minutes to give the Aggies a lead over the Rebels and Laney Carroll knocked in his first career goal for the win. Barbara Olivieri and Jimena Lopez got the assists.

A&M got flagged seven times for being offsides in the first half, but kicked it into gear after halftime. Goalie Shantel Hutton had six saves and recorded her ninth career shutout as the Aggies move to 23-5 in all-time season openers.

The Aggies will return to action next Sunday against Auburn at Ellis Field. First kick is scheduled for 3 p.m.

