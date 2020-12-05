Aggie QB Kellen Mond bounces back from poor outing against LSU

AUBURN, Ala. — Saturday’s stat line for Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond wasn’t flashy compared to many of his previous performances — 18-of-23 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
But each completion and each yard added up to Mond’s only win over Auburn in four years of trying as his composure and poised helped the fifth-ranked Aggies beat the Tigers 31-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“Just kind of looking back at my evolution and my growth since my freshman year has been big time,” Mond said.
Mond’s first hack at Auburn in 2017 ended with him getting benched in favor of the season’s initial starter, Nick Starkel. Mond began the game 5-for-11 passing for 16 yards and got shown the bench midway through the second quarter for Starkel, who had recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the Aggies’ season opening loss to UCLA.
When Jimbo Fisher took over as head coach, he solved the Aggies’ quarterback controversy by backing Mond, but it didn’t change Mond’s fortunes against Auburn. Over the Aggies’ next two seasons, Mond completed 47 of 81 passes (58%) for 555 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in two games against Auburn, both losses.
Saturday was different.
With a 78.2% passing clip, Mond had his second-best performance in terms of accuracy in his career. Only the 80.8% game against Arkansas this season is better. He began the game 8-for-8 passing. Of his five incompletions, two came on dropped passes by Hezekiah Jones and Isaiah Spiller.
Mond also ran for the most yards he’s gained against Auburn with 60 on 10 carries, and he had his only TD run in the series.
Most notably, Mond did it a week after one of his worst performances of the season against LSU.
“When you talk about players, coaches, teams who don’t play well, nobody puts more pressure on [Mond] than we do ourselves,” Fisher said. “He knew he didn’t play well, but we had to play well around him, too. He practiced his tail off this week and was bright eyed, prepared well and played well in the game, and that’s how mature he is and that’s who he is. He’s a winner.”
Mond admitted it wasn’t a perfect performance. He criticized his pass on the tipped touchdown reeled in by tight end Jalen Wydermyer and on some of the decisions he made to throw instead of run.
“There’s definitely key runs that I could have taken off and ran,” Mond said. “Obviously, it’s a lot easier said than done, but when everything is kind of lying around and everything is super fast ... having to make decisions within seconds can be difficult at times. I will go back and look at the drawing board and understand what I can do and just continue to get better.”
But mistakes aside, Mond joined the ranks of Southeastern Conference elite Saturday. He became the third quarterback in SEC history to pass for over 9,000 yards and rush for 1,500 yards, a feat only Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott and Florida’s Tim Tebow accomplished. Add former A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel to that mix, and the four are the only SEC quarterbacks to pass for 60 touchdowns and rush for 20 in their careers.
And Mond now has the elusive win over Auburn.
“Each year, we’re able to learn certain things,” Mond said. “Having that level of composure and understanding of the offense to sustain drives, obviously I think it’s a lot greater this year. I think each game we continue to find our identity and understand what we can and can’t do, but I think it was a big-time win.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!