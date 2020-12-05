Aggie QB Kellen Mond bounces back from poor outing against LSU

Mond also ran for the most yards he’s gained against Auburn with 60 on 10 carries, and he had his only TD run in the series.

Most notably, Mond did it a week after one of his worst performances of the season against LSU.

“When you talk about players, coaches, teams who don’t play well, nobody puts more pressure on [Mond] than we do ourselves,” Fisher said. “He knew he didn’t play well, but we had to play well around him, too. He practiced his tail off this week and was bright eyed, prepared well and played well in the game, and that’s how mature he is and that’s who he is. He’s a winner.”

Mond admitted it wasn’t a perfect performance. He criticized his pass on the tipped touchdown reeled in by tight end Jalen Wydermyer and on some of the decisions he made to throw instead of run.

“There’s definitely key runs that I could have taken off and ran,” Mond said. “Obviously, it’s a lot easier said than done, but when everything is kind of lying around and everything is super fast ... having to make decisions within seconds can be difficult at times. I will go back and look at the drawing board and understand what I can do and just continue to get better.”