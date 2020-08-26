Aggie Paul Cass named to Texas Tennis Hall of Fame

Retired Corpus Christi high school coach Paul Cass, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1970, will be inducted into the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame on Nov. 14. The 67-year-old Cass coached 19 regional and nine state champions at Corpus Christi King from 1971-92.
Joining Cass in the class of 2020 are Charles Sanchelli, Kathy Kuhne Vick and Carol Weyman. Sanchelli has worked at John Newcomb’s Tennis Ranch for 45 years. He founded the Southwest Houston Junior Team Tennis Leagues and was the founding pro for the West Houston Ladies Tennis Association. Lubbock’s Vick was ranked No. 2 in the nation in 1981 at Trinity University, where she won 21 of her last 22 matches. Shreveport’s Weyman, a three-time Louisiana high school doubles state champion, was the tournament director of the Virginia Slims of Dallas.
Details for the group’s induction ceremony in Waco are pending because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
