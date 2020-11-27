Aggie offense leading nation in third-down efficiency

Asked about his football team’s efficiency on third down, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher knocked on the wooden podium in front of him.

Even the best can use a little luck on football’s most important down.

A&M leads the nation in third-down conversion percentage at 62%, converting 49 of 79. The wood-knocking Fisher knows it takes a lot of parts firing at just the right time to keep the train moving that fast.

“There is so much that goes into it, and our guys are playing with very good intelligence and executing at a high level,” Fisher said.

Since 1987 when A&M started tracking third-down conversions, the highest percentage the Aggies have posted in a season is 54.87% in 2012. They have finished with a conversion percentage of 50% or higher four times over that period. They managed just 40% last season, converting 64 of 160 third downs.

Over the last seven years, the highest completion percentage any team has posted for a full season is 57.1% by Army in 2018. Through as many games as the Aggies have played so far, only Louisville has converted at a higher clip at 63.6% in 2013. Coincidentally, the Aggies held second place at that point in the 2013 season at 58.1%, ultimately finishing the season at 50.31%.