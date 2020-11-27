Aggie offense leading nation in third-down efficiency

Asked about his football team’s efficiency on third down, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher knocked on the wooden podium in front of him.
Even the best can use a little luck on football’s most important down.
A&M leads the nation in third-down conversion percentage at 62%, converting 49 of 79. The wood-knocking Fisher knows it takes a lot of parts firing at just the right time to keep the train moving that fast.
“There is so much that goes into it, and our guys are playing with very good intelligence and executing at a high level,” Fisher said.
Since 1987 when A&M started tracking third-down conversions, the highest percentage the Aggies have posted in a season is 54.87% in 2012. They have finished with a conversion percentage of 50% or higher four times over that period. They managed just 40% last season, converting 64 of 160 third downs.
Over the last seven years, the highest completion percentage any team has posted for a full season is 57.1% by Army in 2018. Through as many games as the Aggies have played so far, only Louisville has converted at a higher clip at 63.6% in 2013. Coincidentally, the Aggies held second place at that point in the 2013 season at 58.1%, ultimately finishing the season at 50.31%.
This season A&M has handled the pivotal down in part by setting it up with good play on first and second down. The Aggies don’t lead the Southeastern Conference in yards gained on third down, ranking third at 7.29 yards per play according to SECStatCat.com. But that number is greater than the average 6.19 yards A&M has needed to gain on third down.
About a quarter of the time, A&M has gained 10 to 15 yards on third down, and the Aggies have also limited disaster on the down. Opponents have sacked A&M’s quarterback just once and made only one other tackle behind the line of scrimmage on third down this season.
“We’ve done a good job of limiting negative plays and things that set you behind the chains in your third down,” Fisher said. “So you’ve been in makeable third-down situations, which has helped, and we try to emphasize that and our players have done a really good job of executing.”
A&M’s improvement on first and second down also has helped.
The Aggies are gaining 7.4 yards per play on first down this season to rank third in the SEC. That’s compared to 6.16 yards for eighth in 2019 and 6.04 yards for 11th in 2018.
A&M also is limiting negative plays. The Aggies have had 19 on first and second down this season compared to 25 at this point last season and 31 in 2018.
“I feel like our first and second downs are better, and it gives us a better chance at third down,” Aggie running back Isaiah Spiller said. “It’s not as long. It’s third and short, so we’re able to get out fast passes or even run the ball in those situations.”
SECStatCat.com’s Clark Brooks says the numbers bear that out from an analytical standpoint.
“By eliminating elements that could potentially derail a drive and executing better than most in short yardage and by trumping everyone on third and long, A&M is the top third-down offense in terms of converting right now,” Brooks said. “While games can come down to these instances, I want to reiterate they’re very volatile and unpredictable from series to series or game to game.”
A&M running back Ainias Smith, who is averaging 6.08 yards per carry on third down, said the improvements have all begun with the offensive line.
“The O-line has definitely been a big help with that,” Smith said. “We can run the ball, throw the ball on first down and second down. We have the opportunity to do whatever we want, and it starts off with the O-line and the protection.”
The Aggies have had the SEC’s best pass protection on third down this season. Quarterback Kellen Mond has completed 65% of his passes on third down, including a team-high 10 to tight end Jalen Wydermyer being his favorite target.
“Those guys are composed,” A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said of his offense. “They know what they are doing. They’ve been with each other this whole time, and I feel like those guys are going to get better throughout the season. We’re going to see more first downs and more conversions on third downs.”
LSU (3-3) promises to offer A&M one of its best tests on third downs Saturday at Kyle Field. The Tigers have held opponents to just 27% on third down over their three wins. That includes holding Arkansas to 0 for 10 in last week’s 27-24 victory.
By contrast, LSU has allowed opponents to convert 54% of their third downs in its three losses.
