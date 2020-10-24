Aggie men's tennis team wins nine matches to open South Carolina tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won 7 of 10 singles matches and 2 of 4 doubles matches Friday to open play at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout at the Carolina Tennis Center.

A&M’s Valentin Vacherot, Hady Habib, Juan Carlos Aguilar, Pierce Rollins, Barnaby Smith, Stefan Storch and Kenner Taylor won singles matches, while Aguilar-Bjorn Thomson and Smith-Rollins won doubles matches.

A&M will continue tournament play against South Carolina at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and wrap up the event against Florida at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Friday

Singles

1. Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Philip Henning, UGA, 7-6, 6-2

2. Hady Habib, A&M, def. Trent Bryde, UGA, 7-6, 6-2

3. Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. Blake Croyder, UGA, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

4. Eric Grevelius, UGA, def. Noah Schachter, A&M, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3

5. Billy Rowe, UGA, def. Guido Marson, A&M, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4

6. Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Baptiste Anselmo, UGA, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4