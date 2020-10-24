Aggie men's tennis team wins nine matches to open South Carolina tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won 7 of 10 singles matches and 2 of 4 doubles matches Friday to open play at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout at the Carolina Tennis Center.
A&M’s Valentin Vacherot, Hady Habib, Juan Carlos Aguilar, Pierce Rollins, Barnaby Smith, Stefan Storch and Kenner Taylor won singles matches, while Aguilar-Bjorn Thomson and Smith-Rollins won doubles matches.
A&M will continue tournament play against South Carolina at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and wrap up the event against Florida at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout
Friday
Singles
1. Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Philip Henning, UGA, 7-6, 6-2
2. Hady Habib, A&M, def. Trent Bryde, UGA, 7-6, 6-2
3. Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. Blake Croyder, UGA, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
4. Eric Grevelius, UGA, def. Noah Schachter, A&M, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3
5. Billy Rowe, UGA, def. Guido Marson, A&M, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4
6. Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Baptiste Anselmo, UGA, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4
7. Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Britton Johnston, UGA, 6-2, 6-1
8. Stefan Storch, A&M, def Niklas von Hellens, UGA, 6-2, 7-6
9. Will Grant, Florida, def. Raphael Perot, A&M, 6-4, 6-4
10. Kenner Taylor, A&M, def. Carter Morgan, SC, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink, UGA, 8-4
2. Blake Croyder/Philip Henning, UGA, def. Noah Schachter/Valentin Vacherot, A&M, 8-6
3. Billy Rowe/Eric Grevelius, UGA, def. Hady Habib/Stefan Storch, A&M, 8-4
4. Barnaby Smith/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Baptiste Anselmo/Britton Johnston, UGA, 8-6
