Aggie men's tennis team goes 11-10 to open tournament

FORT WORTH — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team went 11-10 on Wednesday to open play at the TCU Invitational at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

The Aggies won 7 of 12 singles matches and 4 of 9 doubles patches against players from TCU and SMU.

The teams will compete again at 9:30 p.m. Thursday to wrap up the tournament.

TCU Invitational

Wednesday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, Fort Worth.

Singles

Kenner Taylor, A&M, def. Max Kurzban 7-5, 7-6; Tomas Jirousek, TCU, def. (33) Carlos Aguilar 6-2, 6-3; (123) Sander Jong, TCU, def. (13) Hady Habib 6-7, 6-2, 6-2; Juan Martin, TCU, def. Pierce Rollins 7-6, 6-3; Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Eduardo Roldan 7-6, 6-1; Liam Krall, SMU, def. Guido Marson 6-4, 6-4; Austin Abbrat, A&M, def. Jan-Simon Vrbsky 4-6, 7-6, 6-2; Julian Steinhausen, SMU, def. Pranav Kumar 6-4, 6-3; (110) Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Caleb Chakravarthi 6-3, 6-3; Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Juan Jose Bianchi 6-3, 6-1; (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (116) Noah Schachter 6-3, 6-3; Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Tomas Vaise 3-6, 6-2, 7-6

Doubles

(48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. (24) Tadeus Paroulek/Sander Jong 7-5; Alastair Gray/Luc Fomba, TCU, def. Noah Schachter/Valentin Vacherot 6-1; Juan Martin/Tomas Jirousek, TCU, def. Hady Habib/Pierce Rollins 6-4; Pranav Kumar/Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Max Kurzban/Eduardo Roldan 6-3; Guido Marson/Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Kenner Taylor/Austin Abbrat 6-4; Liam Krall/Caleb Chakravarthi, SMU, def. Pranav Kumar/Barnaby Smith 7-6; Julian Steinhausen/Juan Jose Bianchi, SMU, def. Hady Habib/Pierce Rollins 6-3; Julian Steinhausen/Liam Krall, SMU, def. Noah Schachter/Valentin Vacherot 6-3; (48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Tomas Vaise/Juan Jose Bianchi 7-6