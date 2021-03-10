 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie men's golf team sweeps weekly SEC awards
0 comments

Aggie men's golf team sweeps weekly SEC awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M junior Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week and teammate Daniel Rodrigues was named the league’s freshman golfer of the week Wednesday.

Bennett won the Cabo Collegiate last week at TPC San Antonio, earning a berth into the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open set for March 29-April 4 at the same venue.

Rodrigues tied for 29th at the Cabo Collegiate, shooting 73-70 over the final two rounds to help A&M finish third in the team standings.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert