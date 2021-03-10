Aggie men's golf team sweeps weekly SEC awards

Texas A&M junior Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week and teammate Daniel Rodrigues was named the league’s freshman golfer of the week Wednesday.

Bennett won the Cabo Collegiate last week at TPC San Antonio, earning a berth into the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open set for March 29-April 4 at the same venue.

Rodrigues tied for 29th at the Cabo Collegiate, shooting 73-70 over the final two rounds to help A&M finish third in the team standings.