The Texas A&M men’s golf team signed Belton’s Dallas Hankamer and Phichaksn Maichon of Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. Hankamer is ranked 35th by Junior Golf Scoreboard, 73rd in Golfweek’s junior rankings and 81st in the Rolex AJGA Junior Rankings. Maichon advanced to match play at the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, last summer.