Aggie men's golf team finishes 11th at Tiger Invitational
OPELIKA, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s golf finished 11th in the 15-team Tiger Invitational at Grand National Lake on Wednesday.

Auburn won at 282–838 (26 under) followed by Alabama (281, 24 under) and LSU (283, 13 under). A&M finished at 289–868 (4 over).

A&M junior Sam Bennett tied for 30th at 69–216 followed by teammates sophomore William Paysse (t-36th, 74–218), senior Walker Lee (t-46th, 73–220), senior Brandon Smith (t-46th, 75–220) and senior Dan Erickson (t-56th, 73–221)

The final round was suspended Tuesday due to rain and concluded Wednesday.

