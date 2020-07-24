The Texas A&M men’s golf team earned All-Academic team status from the Golf Coaches Association of America. The team had a 3.63 grade-point average over the spring semester as six players posted perfect 4.0s, including seniors Dan Erickson and Brandon Smith, juniors Walker Lee and Reese Ramsey, and freshmen William Paysse and Matthew Denton.
Earlier this summer, Erickson, Lee and senior Josh Gliege were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the GCAA, while sophomore Sam Bennett, Erickson, Gliege, Lee, Paysse and Ramsey were named to the Southeastern Conference academic honor roll. Freshman Evan Myers also made the dean’s honor roll and eight members of the team made the athletics director’s honor roll for earning a 3.0 or higher GPA.
