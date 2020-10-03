 Skip to main content
Aggie men's cross country team places fourth at Gans Creek Classic
Aggie men's cross country team places fourth at Gans Creek Classic

Texas A&M's Teddy Radtke

 Texas A&M athletics department photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Five Aggies placed in the top 10 to lead the Texas A&M men’s cross country team to a second-place finish at the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday.

A&M freshman Teddy Radtke finished sixth in 24 minutes, 41.8 seconds over 8,000 meters, followed by junior Wes McPhail (seventh, 24:45.0), freshman Tim McElaney (eighth, 24:45.2), junior Gavin Hoffpauir (ninth, 24:50.7) and freshman Cooper Cawthra (10th, 24:57.3).

The Aggie women placed fourth as a team. Junior Grace Plain led A&M by finishing 16th in 21:21.0 over 6,000 meters. Junior Abbey Santoro finished 20th (21:37.4) and junior Julia Black placed 21st (21:38.6).

A&M will host the third annual Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 17 at the Watts Cross Country Course.

