Aggie men's basketball team to open season Sunday against New Orleans

Members of the men’s basketball team will be tested three times a week including 48 hours prior to each game. Any positive tests or individuals deemed high risk due to contact tracing will be quarantined for 10 or 14 days, respectively.

A&M says it hasn’t had a positive test so far, and should that continue, Williams will begin the 2020 slate with nostalgia as he coaches against the school where he held his first head coaching position. Williams left his role as an assistant at A&M to coach New Orleans in 2006 and spent one year with the Pirates, going 14-17.

Hurricane Katrina had ripped through Louisiana and wreaked havoc on the city of New Orleans the year before Williams took over the Pirates’ program, and it ultimately affected his stay there.

“When I left here to be a head coach, I was excited for the chance not necessarily thinking I ever would get a chance,” Williams said last year. “In hindsight, it’s not a job you want to take after a hurricane, and I worked there 365 days and resigned.”

Williams landed as an assistant at Marquette after his resignation thanks to former Marquette and current Georgia head coach Tom Crean.

“It was coming off what I thought was career suicide,” Williams said last season. “That’s what the media said when I left New Orleans. You’re 34 years old and you quit as a head coach with a losing record — you’re probably not going to get another chance.”