Aggie men's basketball team to open season Sunday against New Orleans

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has adopted a mantra of looking for the positives in this pandemic world.
For now, the program is running at full speed with the team prepared for its season opener against New Orleans at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. But the Aggies experienced how quickly things can change in March when the Southeastern Conference tournament was canceled and their season cut short. And with postponements popping up throughout college basketball, head coach Buzz Williams can’t help but realize they are in for another bout of scheduling anxieties.
“Yeah, I’m concerned,” Williams said Tuesday.
At least 20 games have already been postponed or canceled in a season that kicked off Wednesday, according to CBSSports.com. Several teams also opted out of early season tournaments, including the Aggies who pulled out of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, Iowa.
Williams said the decision fits with the same priority that led to canceling the 2020 SEC tournament: health and safety.
“I want to handle our priority No. 1 as far as the health and safety of our kids and everyone in our program the right way,” Williams said. “But I’m a coach. So we have to follow the experts, the medical experts, and the guidance that they are giving us. I think safety and their well-being has to be priority No. 1.”
Members of the men’s basketball team will be tested three times a week including 48 hours prior to each game. Any positive tests or individuals deemed high risk due to contact tracing will be quarantined for 10 or 14 days, respectively.
A&M says it hasn’t had a positive test so far, and should that continue, Williams will begin the 2020 slate with nostalgia as he coaches against the school where he held his first head coaching position. Williams left his role as an assistant at A&M to coach New Orleans in 2006 and spent one year with the Pirates, going 14-17.
Hurricane Katrina had ripped through Louisiana and wreaked havoc on the city of New Orleans the year before Williams took over the Pirates’ program, and it ultimately affected his stay there.
“When I left here to be a head coach, I was excited for the chance not necessarily thinking I ever would get a chance,” Williams said last year. “In hindsight, it’s not a job you want to take after a hurricane, and I worked there 365 days and resigned.”
Williams landed as an assistant at Marquette after his resignation thanks to former Marquette and current Georgia head coach Tom Crean.
“It was coming off what I thought was career suicide,” Williams said last season. “That’s what the media said when I left New Orleans. You’re 34 years old and you quit as a head coach with a losing record — you’re probably not going to get another chance.”
