The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 25-27. A&M will open the tournament against West Virginia at 1 p.m. Nov. 25. Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Utah and Wichita State fill out the event’s field. A&M will announce its full 2020-21 schedule at a later date.