Aggie men's basketball team now up to eight total postponed games

Seven days after the Feb. 2 positive test, the Aggies returned to practice — barely. That workout included just four scholarship players. Two more scholarship players joined practice a few days later. On Monday, the Aggies finally hit the SEC mandated threshold for playing a game when a seventh scholarship player joined practice.

Williams said the Aggies were prepared to face Arkansas on Saturday, but one of those seven scholarship players tested positive Friday, putting the Aggies back under the minimum needed to play.

Williams said there is no chance his team will opt out of the SEC tournament, slated to begin March 10. Up until that point, they will try and play as many regular-season games as possible.

“As soon as we can play, we want to play,” Williams said.

A&M now has eight postponed conference games — four more than any other SEC team. The SEC has had 16 total postponed games this season. A&M last took the court in a 68-61 win at Kansas State on Jan. 30.

Of the eight makeups on A&M’s schedule, one is due to winter weather and one is due to COVID-19 issues within Vanderbilt’s program. With so many games to make up and time running out on the season, Williams said A&M will have to be satisfied playing as many games as the SEC allows.