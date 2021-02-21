Aggie men's basketball team now up to eight total postponed games

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams has kept a notebook full of information regarding the virus. It included notes from conversations Williams had with every NCAA Division I coach who underwent a virus-related pause at some point this year.
Yet the meticulous study of the coronavirus did little for the Aggies, who have become the hardest-hit Southeastern Conference men’s basketball program. On Saturday, A&M announced it is postponing Tuesday’s game at Kentucky, giving the Aggies seven straight postponements with six of them a direct result of COVID-19 issues.
“The thing that is most difficult is that it’s unseen, so you don’t know [how the outbreak started],” Williams said. “I think as often as we’re testing, that helps prevent the spread, and/or when there is a positive, you only have to trace back so far.”
From the fall to the first positive test on Feb. 2, the Aggies (8-7, 2-6) remained completely separated from the virus, Williams said. They took a conservative approach and did not gather for summer workouts and remained socially distant for as long as possible.
“I think that’s a promise that we made to their parents,” Williams said. “Whoever they are and wherever they’re from, we’re going to take care of your son, and I think we’ve went about that in the right approach.”
Seven days after the Feb. 2 positive test, the Aggies returned to practice — barely. That workout included just four scholarship players. Two more scholarship players joined practice a few days later. On Monday, the Aggies finally hit the SEC mandated threshold for playing a game when a seventh scholarship player joined practice.
Williams said the Aggies were prepared to face Arkansas on Saturday, but one of those seven scholarship players tested positive Friday, putting the Aggies back under the minimum needed to play.
Williams said there is no chance his team will opt out of the SEC tournament, slated to begin March 10. Up until that point, they will try and play as many regular-season games as possible.
“As soon as we can play, we want to play,” Williams said.
A&M now has eight postponed conference games — four more than any other SEC team. The SEC has had 16 total postponed games this season. A&M last took the court in a 68-61 win at Kansas State on Jan. 30.
Of the eight makeups on A&M’s schedule, one is due to winter weather and one is due to COVID-19 issues within Vanderbilt’s program. With so many games to make up and time running out on the season, Williams said A&M will have to be satisfied playing as many games as the SEC allows.
“I don’t know how exactly it’ll play out,” Williams said. “We will do whatever they want us to do. We’ll be happy to play whoever it is at the time we’ll be able to play. Obviously, they are anxious to play now and have been anxious to play now.”
Now Williams hopes this second pause within his program is different from the first and his team is able to adjust more quickly to the challenges it presents.
“We are going to be able to go about this segment of time a little different, and I hope that we can be a little better relative to how we handle it than the first one,” Williams said. “We handled the first one fine. There just wasn’t much variance in what we were allowed to do.”
•
NOTES — Williams also said making sure his players had electricity, water and food while in quarantine was a significant challenge during this week’s winter storm. Williams said he was grateful Reed Arena could be used as a warming shelter while his team was unable to play. “I thought it was for sure the right thing. How can we help as many people as possible?” Williams said.