Aggie men's basketball team doesn't produce enough offense to keep up with No. 9 Volunteers

The turnaround on the offensive boards was a welcome achievement for A&M a game removed from a season low three at South Carolina on Wednesday. A&M’s 15 turnovers also was a small step in the right direction.

“Coach just tells us to get the ball up on the rim and try and shoot and make,” A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler said. “That’s basically how we’re trying to limit our turnovers, just trying to get shots up, get the ball who the play is set up for, get the ball on the rim, shoot to make and just try and go from there and get offensive rebounds, just try and tide the game in our favor.”

Good defense kept Tennessee from pulling away in the second half, but the Aggies couldn’t score enough to make it count. A&M only broke a double-digit deficit once, when it trailed by nine midway through the second half.

John Fulkerson had 11 points and five rebounds for the Vols and freshman Jaden Springer had 10 points.

Jackson was the only other Aggie in double-digit scoring with 11 points.