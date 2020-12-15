Aggie men's basketball team beats Southeastern Louisiana after tweaking practice schedule

Sophomore point guard Andre Gordon, who entered the game second on the team in turnovers with 10, lost just one while dishing out four assists. He also scored 10 points and finished with a plus-14 rating.

When Gordon arrived in College Station last year, Williams said moulding him into a point guard would take time. While he’s seen improvement over last season, Gordon said Saturday’s performance was a wake-up call for him personally.

“I’m a point guard,” Gordon said. “I should give my team a shot every [possession], whether it’s me shooting the ball or my teammates shooting the ball. Coach ultimately holds me accountable every practice for that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gordon and the Aggie guards had a steady feed going to forward Emanuel Miller in the post, and he scored a team-high 20 points. Of A&M’s 69 total points, the Aggies scored 40 in the paint.

“You could see the intensity level change,” Miller said. “You could see each player playing for one another. I believe when you have a program like that, it’s a scary sight.”

Freshman guard LaDamien Bradford earned his first start of the season and played a season-high 16 minutes. While he didn’t score, he demonstrated his defensive prowess with a plus-11 rating and just one turnover.