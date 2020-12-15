Aggie men's basketball team beats Southeastern Louisiana after tweaking practice schedule

Saturday’s lopsided 73-55 loss to TCU struck the Texas A&M men’s basketball team as a low point and called for alterations.
Head coach Buzz Williams changed the practice schedule, and the Aggies took to the new regiment, looking the part in a 69-52 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
“I’m pleased with our response,” Williams said. “We changed up what we did on Sunday, what we did on Monday. We even changed up what we do in shootaround. We changed up what we do in pregame, so to say, and I think our guys’ response to all of those changes were good and I think there was evidence of steps forward.”
Williams scrapped the program’s traditional two-day preparation for each opponent to focus more on internal issues. The result was a 53% shooting performance — 28 points higher than A&M’s effort Saturday in Fort Worth. The Aggies (4-1) also showed some improvement controlling the ball, though they still lost 17 turnovers.
“Anytime you’re spending an inordinate amount of time on an opponent, to some degree it takes away from what you have to accomplish,” Williams said. “I think that we have a variety of things that ail us. We can know a lot about the opponent, but before we know more about us and the consistency of us, then it’s going to be an issue no matter the opponent.”
Sophomore point guard Andre Gordon, who entered the game second on the team in turnovers with 10, lost just one while dishing out four assists. He also scored 10 points and finished with a plus-14 rating.
When Gordon arrived in College Station last year, Williams said moulding him into a point guard would take time. While he’s seen improvement over last season, Gordon said Saturday’s performance was a wake-up call for him personally.
“I’m a point guard,” Gordon said. “I should give my team a shot every [possession], whether it’s me shooting the ball or my teammates shooting the ball. Coach ultimately holds me accountable every practice for that.”
Gordon and the Aggie guards had a steady feed going to forward Emanuel Miller in the post, and he scored a team-high 20 points. Of A&M’s 69 total points, the Aggies scored 40 in the paint.
“You could see the intensity level change,” Miller said. “You could see each player playing for one another. I believe when you have a program like that, it’s a scary sight.”
Freshman guard LaDamien Bradford earned his first start of the season and played a season-high 16 minutes. While he didn’t score, he demonstrated his defensive prowess with a plus-11 rating and just one turnover.
“Who are the guys who can execute what we’re asking of them?” Williams said. “And then, what’s the grouping of guys that can do that collectively on both ends of the floor? That’s a big issue when we don’t know, nor do the players know who is it that can do their job and who can they do their job with? As you’ve seen, we’re trying different groupings throughout the first four games and [Bradford] had not had his chance.”
The Aggies maintained a small lead early but began to break things open with an 11-3 run through the middle of the first half. A&M led from wire-to-wire and pushed its lead to as much as 20 points twice in the second half.
The Lions (1-6) were led by Keon Clergeat with 14 points and two rebounds, but A&M held SLU to 37% shooting from the field.
With one more game left in nonconference Monday against Wofford, Williams said he hopes his young team can continue to navigate an odd season as they reach Southeastern Conference play. With extended practice time this week comes more inward looking at fundamental challenges.
“The teams that are ahead are the teams that have superlative upperclassmen returning, because they can absorb all this change,” Williams said. “We’re not in that position. [We have] one more game before SEC play. We haven’t had the consistency from our returning players the way we need to, so then the volatility of what the newcomers are going through, with the inconsistency of what we want from our returners — the combination of the two is what has had us floundering around.”
NOTES — A&M freshman guard Hayden Hefner will be out “for a bit” with a sprain injury, Williams said. He did not suit up for Tuesday’s game. “They’ll check on him every seven days to see his progress, which will determine his return,” Williams said.
