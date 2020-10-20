 Skip to main content
Aggie men's basketball team announces 2020-21 nonconference schedule
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open its season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 25-27 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, then return home to host Tarleton State on Dec. 2 to begin the nonconference schedule the Aggies announced Tuesday.

A&M also will host Texas-Rio Grande Valley (Dec. 6), Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 15) and Wofford (Dec. 21) and will play TCU at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 12 before opening Southeastern Conference play on Dec. 29-30. A&M’s final nonconference game of the regular season will be on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenege.

A&M will announce its SEC schedule at a later date.

