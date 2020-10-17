Aggie men place third, women fourth at Barrios Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s cross country team placed third and the Aggie women placed fourth at the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course on Saturday.

Texas won the men’s team title with 18 points followed by LSU (66), A&M (78), Texas-Arlington (117), Baylor (119), Texas Tech (140) and TCU (213). Texas also took the women’s title with 23 points followed by LSU (52), Baylor (76), A&M (80), Texas Tech (131) and TCU (182).

Gavin Hoffpauir led A&M’s men by finishing 13th in 24 minutes, 29.2 seconds over the 8,000-meter course. College Station’s Joseph Benn placed 18th (24:49.0) for the Aggies followed by Tim McElaney (19th, 24:50.4), Jackson Jett (20th, 24:51.0), Brady Grant (22nd, 24:52.7) and Teddy Radtke (24th, 24:59.6). Wes McPhail originally led the Aggie men but was bumped off course and had to drop out the race at the 3,500-meter mark. Texas’ Haftu Knight won the men’s race in 23:52.0.

On the women’s side, Julia Black led A&M by placing eighth in 21:10.7 over 6,000 meters followed by Abbey Santoro (12th, 21:18.7), Grace Plain (13th, 21:27.4), Rachel Bernardo (23rd, 22:02.5), Laura Fairchild (24th, 22:05.4) and Katelyn Buckley (29th, 22:18.2).

Texas’ Beth Ramos won the women’s race in 20:23.8.

A&M will compete in the Southeastern Conference meet on Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.