Aggie men place ninth, women 13th at SEC cross country meet
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M men’s cross country team finished ninth at the Southeastern Conference Championships, while the Aggie women placed 13th on Friday at the University Club.

Arkansas swept the team titles. The Razorback men won with 35 points followed by Ole Miss (59), Georgia (121), Tennessee (123) and Kentucky (133). A&M had 228. Arkansas’ women won with 41 points followed by Alabama (57), Ole Miss (97), Kentucky (98) and LSU (173). A&M had 294.

Junior Gavin Hoffpauir finished 29th overall in 24 minutes, 50 seconds to lead the Aggie men, while junior Julia Black led the Aggie women by placing 42nd in 21:24.7.

