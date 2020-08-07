Aggie-led Brazos Valley Bombers take aim at TCL championship tonight against Tulsa

Texas A&M infielder Logan Sartori believes the Aggies had what it took to reach the College World Series, which made having their season canceled because of the coronavirus that much tougher to deal with.
Sartori and seven of his teammates have a chance to salvage something from this year when the Brazos Valley Bombers play the Tulsa Drillers for the Texas Collegiate League championship at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Travis Field. The Tulsa Drillers, one of six first-year teams in the 10-team TCL, won back-to-back games against the Amarillo Sod Squad to win the best-of-3 North Division playoff series, allowing the Bombers to host the title game. That’s an added bonus for the nine Aggies on the team.
“Just being able to play with a bunch of our teammates, kind of picking up where we left off [has been fun],” said Bombers’ third baseman Bryce Blaum. “We just have a good thing going here.”
The Bombers, bidding to repeat as TCL champs and win their seventh title in eight years, have become the league’s dynasty in part because they annually have Aggies play key roles. That’s never been more the case than this season. The TCL in the past had limited teams to having four players from a university, but waived that rule this year because of COVID-19. The Bombers have nine Aggies on the roster which includes catcher Taylor Smith, a signee from Grayson Community College. Smith was one of four Aggies who started both games of the South Divisional sweep of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. Both starting pitchers were Aggies. Right-hander Bryce Miller pitched four no-hit innings in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory and left-hander Will Johnston allowed only hit in Wednesday’s 7-3 victory. Left-handers Chandler Jozwiak and Dustin Saenz pitched in the clinching game.
“Getting out here and at least getting some baseball in with the Bombers has just been a true blessing to all of us, especially through all these times of chaos,” A&M catcher Mikey Hoehner said. “So, it’s just been a lot of fun; it’s been even more fun that we’re winning.”
Sartori, Blaum, Saenz and infielder Austin Bost feel more blessed than most this summer because they were quarantined before being allowed to play with the Bombers because 8-9 Aggie baseball players tested positive for the coronavirus. Sartori and Bost had mild symptoms and Blaum was asymptomatic.
“I’m so thankful that I’m playing baseball right now with some of my best friends,” Blaum said. “A lot of people are going through a lot worse. But me being able to play the game I love, I couldn’t be more thankful. And I’m thankful to the man upstairs for keeping me healthy through it, through all the coronavirus stuff, and not getting sick like a lot of people have.”
NOTES — The game will be broadcast on KZNE (1150 AM). … Blaum is batting .328 in 18 games. Smith is batting only .267 but has a league-leading 30 walks, helping him to a .475 on-base percentage, second-highest in the league. Smith, who has 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs, didn’t always have a great eye at the plate. “It’s taken a lot of work,” Smith said. “My freshman year at [Incarnate Word] we focused on that a bunch. That was one thing I struggled with at a young age, so I really focused on it.” … Hoehner, who joined the team last week, is 10-for-18 batting (.556) with five RBIs and three walks. “I’ve been working a couple things this summer to kind of get a little more power in my swing,” Hoehner said with a chuckle while trying to explain his hot streak. Hoehner’s summer has been so good, he might miss the title game. Hoehner also played in the Five Tool Summer Collegiate League with his team, the Lynx (13-2-2), winning the Premier Division in Houston and advancing to Tournament of Champions in Melissa on Saturday. The Lynx play Team Charlotte, the South Texas winner, at 1:30 p.m. Stix College plays the NTXBC Dirtbags Collegiate team at 11 a.m. with the winners playing at 7 p.m. So Hoehner will be playing in a title game Saturday somewhere. … Tulsa’s coach is Tom Holliday, former Oklahoma State head coach from 1997-2003. The previous two summers, Holliday coached the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League, which canceled its season. … The Drillers’ roster includes Wake Forest pitcher Austin Teel, who played at College Station. … The TCL’s attendance surpassed 100,000, said commissioner Uri Geva, who also owns the Bombers, the Texarkana Twins and Baton Rouge Rougarou, who took this year off.
