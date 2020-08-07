Aggie-led Brazos Valley Bombers take aim at TCL championship tonight against Tulsa

“I’m so thankful that I’m playing baseball right now with some of my best friends,” Blaum said. “A lot of people are going through a lot worse. But me being able to play the game I love, I couldn’t be more thankful. And I’m thankful to the man upstairs for keeping me healthy through it, through all the coronavirus stuff, and not getting sick like a lot of people have.”

NOTES — The game will be broadcast on KZNE (1150 AM). … Blaum is batting .328 in 18 games. Smith is batting only .267 but has a league-leading 30 walks, helping him to a .475 on-base percentage, second-highest in the league. Smith, who has 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs, didn’t always have a great eye at the plate. “It’s taken a lot of work,” Smith said. “My freshman year at [Incarnate Word] we focused on that a bunch. That was one thing I struggled with at a young age, so I really focused on it.” … Hoehner, who joined the team last week, is 10-for-18 batting (.556) with five RBIs and three walks. “I’ve been working a couple things this summer to kind of get a little more power in my swing,” Hoehner said with a chuckle while trying to explain his hot streak. Hoehner’s summer has been so good, he might miss the title game. Hoehner also played in the Five Tool Summer Collegiate League with his team, the Lynx (13-2-2), winning the Premier Division in Houston and advancing to Tournament of Champions in Melissa on Saturday. The Lynx play Team Charlotte, the South Texas winner, at 1:30 p.m. Stix College plays the NTXBC Dirtbags Collegiate team at 11 a.m. with the winners playing at 7 p.m. So Hoehner will be playing in a title game Saturday somewhere. … Tulsa’s coach is Tom Holliday, former Oklahoma State head coach from 1997-2003. The previous two summers, Holliday coached the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League, which canceled its season. … The Drillers’ roster includes Wake Forest pitcher Austin Teel, who played at College Station. … The TCL’s attendance surpassed 100,000, said commissioner Uri Geva, who also owns the Bombers, the Texarkana Twins and Baton Rouge Rougarou, who took this year off.