Aggie leadoff hitter Makinzy Herzog homers to finish off Gamecocks 10-2

Martinez’s big blow came in the first inning to put the Aggies up 6-0. Her second homer of the season easily cleared the fence in left-center field to plate Haley Lee and Shaylee Ackerman, both of whom reached on errors, and Ashlynn Walls, who walked.

“It was just another day at the ballpark,” Martinez said of getting the chance to play in place of starting catcher Haley Lee, who played first base Saturday. “For myself, I expect it because I’m a softball player and that is my job for the day, go out there and pretend I do play every day. ... I’ve learned that this is my role, so I take advantage of my role.”

Martinez went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.

“Kelly Martinez is a huge part of our team, and she does give Lee a chance to get out of the crouch with her knees and hips,” Evans said. “Not very often do you see a ball club that has two elite catchers, and we do, and I feel really fortunate, and I just tip my hat to Kelly in the way she manages her role and her attitude and wants to be a part of what we are doing.”

Herzog scored the first run of the inning on the second of two Gamecock errors. Bre Warren made it 2-0 when she tagged up on Morgan Smith’s short fly ball and beat the throw home by second baseman Mackenzie Boesel.