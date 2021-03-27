Aggie leadoff hitter Makinzy Herzog homers to finish off Gamecocks 10-2

For the first time in three years the Texas A&M softball team will enter the finale of a Southeastern Conference series with an opportunity to sweep.
Leadoff hitter Makinzy Herzog blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to finish the Aggies’ 10-2 run-rule victory over No. 23 South Carolina 10-2 on Saturday at Davis Diamond.
A&M (22-5, 3-2) won the series opener 6-3 on Friday and will try to finish the rare sweep at noon Sunday.
“Obviously it feels really good,” A&M coach Jo Evans. “It feels good to win a series on Game 2, and it feels good knowing you could come in and possibly sweep, but we never underestimate our opponent. We know that it’s hard to beat a good team three times, and South Carolina is a good ball club. We have to come out and be even better.”
A&M last swept an SEC series against Auburn when Davis Diamond opened in April 2018. Its only other series win since then came against Arkansas in April 2019.
“It is great, especially with such a young team being able to know that feeling early, and now they know what to expect to get that win,” said A&M senior catcher Kelly Martinez, who hit a grand slam in just her ninth game of the season. “It’s what you want as a team especially so early in the season and it’s nice to know what you are capable of.”
Martinez’s big blow came in the first inning to put the Aggies up 6-0. Her second homer of the season easily cleared the fence in left-center field to plate Haley Lee and Shaylee Ackerman, both of whom reached on errors, and Ashlynn Walls, who walked.
“It was just another day at the ballpark,” Martinez said of getting the chance to play in place of starting catcher Haley Lee, who played first base Saturday. “For myself, I expect it because I’m a softball player and that is my job for the day, go out there and pretend I do play every day. ... I’ve learned that this is my role, so I take advantage of my role.”
Martinez went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.
“Kelly Martinez is a huge part of our team, and she does give Lee a chance to get out of the crouch with her knees and hips,” Evans said. “Not very often do you see a ball club that has two elite catchers, and we do, and I feel really fortunate, and I just tip my hat to Kelly in the way she manages her role and her attitude and wants to be a part of what we are doing.”
Herzog scored the first run of the inning on the second of two Gamecock errors. Bre Warren made it 2-0 when she tagged up on Morgan Smith’s short fly ball and beat the throw home by second baseman Mackenzie Boesel.
Trinity Cannon followed Martinez’s homer with a single, which chased South Carolina starter Leah Powell (5-1), who took the loss after recording just one out.
The six-run first followed what could have been a disastrous top of the inning for the Aggies.
The Gamecocks’ Mackenzie Boesel and Jordan Fabian walked with one out, and after throwing nine balls in 10 pitches, A&M starter Kelsey Broadus got cleanup-hitter and Gamecocks’ RBI leader Kassidy Krupit to fly out to right field. Katie Prebble singled to left field, but Ackerman’s throw forced Boesel to race back to third. Broadus then stranded the bases loaded by inducing Maddie Gallagher to fly out to center.
South Carolina got two runs back in the top of the second.
Broadus walked Zoe Laneaux and hit Alyssa Kumiyama and Kenzi Maguire with pitches to load the bases. Boesel walked to force in a run, and A&M turned to reliever Kayla Poynter. Jordan Fabian greeted her with a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Kylee Gleason, who pinch ran for Kumiyama. But Poynter (6-1) ended the rally by getting Krupit to ground out then threw three shutout innings, allowing just two hits to earn the win.
“Kayla Poynter was phenomenal in relief,” Evans said. “She came in bases loaded and we needed some outs and she took care of business, went out and attacked the strike zone. We needed that.”
Poynter struck out two and didn’t walk or hit a batter. Aggie pitchers hit five batters in the first nine innings of the series.
The Aggies got some help to extend the lead to 8-2 in the third inning. Martinez led off with a walk, and Rylen Wiggins lined a single to left field. The two advanced on a wild pitch and scored on throwing errors.
“Games like that feel like they take forever,” Evans said. “Get that lead and it feels like it’s forever until the end of the game, so it was really important to us to be able to tack on those two runs [in the third], and then you are looking at a two-run inning that can get you a walk-off in five. You don’t want to look at four runs to do that.”
•
NOTES — South Carolina’s Maguire has been hit by a pitch 18 times this season, six more times than the entire A&M team. ... A&M relievers Grace Uribe and Poynter have thrown 7 1/3 shutout innings in the series. ... The Aggies have spread their 16 hits in the series among 10 players. ... All but one of A&M’s last 18 SEC series have been against teams ranked in the Top 25. Only Missouri in 2019 was not ranked.